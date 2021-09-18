An iconic actor of Turkish cinema commemorated

ISTANBUL

Tark Akan, one of the most notable names of the Yeilam era of modern Turkish cinema, has been commemorated at various events in Istanbul on the fifth anniversary of his death on September 16.

Akans family, veteran actors of the Turkish film industry and loyal fans of the movie star attended the commemoration ceremony held at Zuhuratbaba cemetery in Bakrky district.

It looks long from the outside, but our pain makes it feel like it was yesterday. Unfortunately, that pain does not go away, Bar regl, the actor’s son, said in a speech he gave at the memorial.

After the ceremony, fans of the artist left carnations on the grave.

Separately, Akan was commemorated during the traditional Night of Respect for Masters organized by Istanbul Bykekmece Municipality on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of Turkish cinema.

We met a lot in Bakrky with Tark Akan and many artists of the time. They were our older brothers, said Bykekmece Mayor Hasan Akgn, noting that the actor contributed to Turkish cinema, but was also a thinker with his intellectual training.

The program continued with a film in which Akan starred.

A road from the prison to Cannes

Akan started school in the northeastern province of Erzurum, but finished it in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri due to his father’s assignments as a military officer.

After his father retired, he started living with his family in Istanbul and enrolled in Yldz Technical University to become a mechanical engineer, but then decided to study journalism.

Before embarking on the glamorous life of cinema, Akan worked as a lifeguard on Bakrky Beach and as a street vendor.

However, he hit the jackpot when he won a Ses’s contest, a monthly magazine, in 1970 with a style and appearance reminiscent of Hollywood stars of the time.

He first appeared on camera for his 1971 film Solan Bir Yaprak Gibi (Like A Dying Leaf).

Between 1970 and 1975, Akan starred in 12 films and made a name for himself in Yeilam’s Brightest Period, also known as the Hollywood Turkeys.

Akan played the character of Damat Ferit in director Ertem Eilmezs’ film adaptation of Rfat Ilgazs Hababam Snf (Chaos Class), which is considered one of the best movies and comedies in Turkish cinema history.

Since being described as the beautiful and charming figure of Turkish romantic comedies, he has gained great fame with films like Bizim Aile (Our Family) and Mavi Boncuk (Blue Bead) which have brought him together with the best actors. comedy of the time.

Known for his politically left-wing position, the actor played roles in more politically motivated films that depicted the problems of daily life in rural Anatolia, earning him international recognition in the late 1970s.

However, the 1980 military coup, which deeply affected almost everyone in Turkey, did not leave the actor unscathed, leading him to be jailed for two and a half months in 1981 for criticizing the coup. ‘State in a speech in Germany.

He chronicled his days in prison in a book called Mother, I Have Lices.

Amid difficult times, the actor gained international fame with his role in Yol (Road), directed by erif Gren and written by Ylmaz Gney.

The film won the Palme d’Or at the 1982 Cannes Film Festival and Akan was nominated for Best Actor for his role. He received an honorable mention at the 35th Berlin International Film Festival in 1985 with the film Pansiyon.

Training the younger generations by teaching acting classes in the 2000s, the Yeilam star has appeared in 111 films and four television series throughout her career.

He died at the age of 66 in 2016 after battling lung cancer.