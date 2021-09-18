Michael Constantine: actor who starred in My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Michael Constantine, an Emmy Award-winning character actor who played an ironic high school principal in the TV series Room 222 and starred three decades later as a bossy and Windex obsessed father in My great Greek wedding, died at the age of 94.

A veteran of the stage and the screen, Constantine has appeared in half a dozen Broadway plays and more than 180 films and television shows. He started playing murderers, gangsters and other big guys, including the billiard character Big John in the scammer (1961), with Paul Newman before taking on the roles of gentlemen as solemn lawyers and comically dyspeptic authority figures.

At 42, he landed his leading role in the ABC comedy-drama Room 222, which premiered in 1969 and spanned five seasons. Created by James L Brooks, the series starred Lloyd Haynes as a history teacher who preaches tolerance and understanding to his students, in what was then a rare lead for an African American on hourly television. prime listening.

The show also starred Denise Nicholas as a high school guidance counselor and Karen Valentine as a student teacher, with Constantine as the cynical but charming principal Seymour Kaufman. He won an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy in 1970 and was again nominated for the second season of the series.

Almost two decades later, he told the Los Angeles Times that he was sometimes approached by teachers who thought he was a real principal. They say, I worked for you, but I can’t remember which school.

Constantine became best known for playing Kostas Gus Portokalos, the traditionalist patriarch who insisted that his eldest daughter, Toula (Nia Vardalos), marry a gentle Greek in My great Greek wedding (2002). There are two kinds of people, he reminds her: Greeks, and anyone who wishes to be Greeks.

Adapted from a solo play by Vardalos, who wrote the screenplay, My great Greek wedding was shot for $ 5 million and became a dormant hit, making nearly $ 370 million worldwide. It remains the highest-grossing romantic comedy in history and one of the most successful independent films ever made. There is so much goodwill here, you are as much charmed as you are tickled with laughter, Desson Howe wrote in a review for The Washington Post.

Constantine as the ship’s medic Dr Burke in the ABC TV movie Death Cruise (Disney General Entertainment Con)

Constantine attributed the film’s success in part to its portrayal of unconditional family love. The son of working-class Greek immigrants, he said he drew on his mother’s memories to develop his character, a disciplinarian who exalts Greek culture and insists that any word can trace its roots back to a root. Greek, even the Japanese word kimono.

Although he is initially shocked by the choice of Toula’s husband, a Wasp teacher named Ian Miller (John Corbett), he ends up turning to the groom, raising a wedding toast in which he says the name Miller derives from the Greek word for apple, while Portokalos comes from the Greek word for orange. Were all different, he concluded, but in the end, were all fruit.

Improbably, her character was also convinced that Windex could treat not only dirty windows, but also any physical ailments, from psoriasis to poison ivy, as Toula puts it. Following the film’s success, Constantine told United Press International, I can’t walk into a room without people asking me, did you bring the Windex?

According to numerous accounts, he was born Constantine Joanides (his surname is sometimes Romanized as Ioannides) in Reading, Pennsylvania on May 22, 1927. Some sources give his birth name as Gus Efstration. Constantine said he first acted as Michael Barr, taking inspiration from his idol’s last name, actor John Barrymore, before choosing Michael Constantine and legally changing him.

Her father was a metal worker, her mother was a housewife, and the family only spoke Greek at home. I was so disheartened as a boy I remember thinking how out of place I looked he said The Boston Globe in 1972. No wonder. I couldn’t speak English until I was seven. He revealed his new language skills by unleashing a profanity, leading his mother to punish him by putting pepper on his tongue.

With John Gomez Addams Astin at the Chiller Theater expo 2012 at the Parsippany Hilton, New Jersey (Wireframe)

After graduating from high school, Constantine moved to New York to try his hand at acting. He made his Broadway debut in 1955, going from extra to understudy for star Paul Muni in Inherit the wind. Over the next decade, he appeared in four other Broadway plays, including three separate characters in Compulsion, based on the Leopold and Loeb murder case, and as principal of a school for the blind in The miracle worker.

As he launched his acting career, Constantine supported himself by working as a night porter in a department store, teller in a hamburger chain and barker in a shooting range. He made his film debut in the melodrama of the prison The last mile (1959), with Mickey Rooney, and soon moved to Hollywood.

He went on to appear in films including Do not drink the water (1969), Journey of the Damned (1976), My life (1993) and swear (1996), playing a judge in a mafia trial against Demi Moore and Alec Baldwin. The same year, he appeared in the adaptation of Stephen King Thinner, like a 106-year-old white-haired man who casts a curse on a lawyer (Robert John Burke).

On television, he appeared in shows including The Untouchables, The twilight zone, Perry mason and Law and order. He also had a recurring role as a fussy photographer on the 1960s NBC sitcom. Hi, owner and played the role of judge in Sirotas Court, a short-lived precursor of Night court.

Constantine had two children from his first marriage, with actress Julianna McCarthy, a castmate in Inherit the wind. This marriage ended in divorce, just like her second, with Kathleen Christopher. Survivors include daughter Thea, son Brendan, and sisters Patricia Gordon and Chris Dobbs.

With the success of My great Greek wedding, he and many of his comrades reprized their roles on a CBS sitcom, My fat Greek life (2003), and in a film sequel, My great greek wedding 2 (2016), in which his character boasted that the Greeks invented hockey.

Constantine embraced Greek culture in real life as well, although he was perhaps a less fiery supporter. During a visit to his hometown in the 1980s, long before playing Gus Portokalos, he was invited to a Greek wedding in his old neighborhood. The wild horses couldn’t have driven me away, he later told the San Diego Union-Tribune. I danced. I sang. I had a balloon. It was sublimely Greek, nourishing the soul.

Michael Constantine, actor, born May 22, 1927, died August 31, 2021

The Washington Post