Abhishek Bachchan Tells Fan of Correct Height After Saying 61 Years Old | Bollywood





Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared his correct size with a fan who wanted to add his name to the celebrity roster at a Bollywood-themed restaurant in New York City. Speaking to Twitter, the fan shared a photo taken outside the restaurant, which showed an array of Bollywood celebrities ranked by height. The painting featured actor Amitabh Bachchan at 6 feet, followed by actors Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit. The restaurant is apparently called Masala Times in Greenwich Village. Sharing the photo, the fan wrote: “Bollywood restaurant in Mc Duggal Street … NYC … I told the owner @juniorbachchan is 6.1 feet … So he said next time they will change him … he will be on top #AbhishekBachchan # Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. “ Responding to the user, Abhishek tweeted, “6.3 actually”. He also added a smiley face emoji to his tweet. Abhishek often responds to fans on Twitter. Recently, a fan shared a transformed photo from her wedding to Aishwarya Rai and wrote, Her laugh and smile says it all #MyLovelies. Responding to fan Abhishek wrote, This is a photoshopped image. He also added a folded hands emoji. Abhishek and Aishwarya were married on April 20, 2007. The duo fell in love while filming Umrao Jaan and got married in a private ceremony at Prateeksha, the Bachchans’ bungalow. They also have a nine-year-old daughter, Aaradhya. Read also | Abhishek Bachchan reacts as fan shares transformed photo from marriage to Aishwarya Rai Abhishek will be seen next in a Kahaani spin-off titled Bob Biswas. He plays the titular role of an insurance agent who is also a hitman. Kahaani was released in 2012 with actor Vidya Balan in the lead role. Abhishek also has Dasvi in ​​the pipeline. Earlier this year he was seen in The Big Bull, directed by Kookie Gulati, in which he tried out the loosely based role of Harshad Mehta, a corrupt stockbroker. The movie released on Disney + Hotstar.

