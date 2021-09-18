Entertainment
I prefer quality to quantity, says Atul Jindal
Bollywood choreographer Atul Jindal is getting ready for the toughest song of his life. Entitled Kanta Laga, it presents not one but three great artists, namely Yo Yo Honey Singh, and the duo of brothers Neha and Tony Kakkar. In a freewheeling conversation withMetrolife, founder of Delhi-based Big Dance Center, recounts his journey from obtaining his first assignment to working with legends like Amitabh Bachchan.
What made you decide to become a Bollywood choreographer?
The Bollywood dance bug stung me very early on, when I was dancing at parties and family receptions. But I realized that if I needed to pursue it professionally, I would need to practice. So I joined the Broadway Dance Center in New York City in 2008 and later took in-camera training at the University of Southern California. It taught me to visualize music for the camera. In terms of inspiration, I admire Farah Khan and his songs like Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Chaiyan Chaiyan. I also enjoyed Saroj Khans Nimbooda Nimbooda.
Has your family supported your career?
Yes, I am blessed enough. I was the first Indian to be selected for Broadway training in 2008. The course cost Rs25 lakh but my parents didn’t discourage me. If your parents can see your passion, they will support you (in the best possible way).
How were your first years in the industry?
I did my first song in 2013. It was Blue Eyes. I have made Love Dose, 4 bottles of vodka, Loca Loca and many more since. But I am picky about the projects. I’m happy to only do eight songs a year. Quality matters more to me than quantity. My career is not limited to the sole choreography of music videos. I run Big Dance Center in Delhi and with that I want to teach dance and create a community of dancers in India.
Which celebrities have you enjoyed working with?
I loved working with Amitabh Bachchan on the song Party with the Bhoothnath from Bhoothnath Returns. He’s a superstar but he’s humble and professional. He practiced the song three days in a row. In terms of a personal favorite, his Honey Singh. He’s a full performer. He sings well, dances well and has a great aura. Sometimes long distance dancers have a hard time adjusting to her dancing style.
What makes Kanta Laga such a difficult song to choreograph?
Choreographing a song that suits the dance styles of three artists and yet is new school and commercially viable is a bit difficult. Breaking the crochet step is always tricky, and the pandemic has made it even more difficult. Previously, we could rehearse in the dance halls and change the steps if the performers were uncomfortable. These things are difficult to spot and coordinate on Zoom. I am not a fan of virtual dance training. I hope we will overcome these difficult times soon.
Tell us about your creative process.
I play a song 50 to 60 times to make a connection with it. Only then can I think of the style and the steps that go with it. I also have to keep in mind the artists, whether they are gifted dancers or not. I have to consider the space, whether it is shot in a stadium, on a staircase or in a room. I have to think about the feeling of the song. You can’t just copy what’s trending (in the dance world).
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/metrolife/metrolife-lifestyle/i-prefer-quality-over-quantity-says-atul-jindal-1031681.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
