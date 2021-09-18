When Shabana Azmi Said Javed Akhtar “Did Not Have A Single Romantic Bone,” Their Marriage Secret Revealed | Bollywood

Shabana Azmi will be 71 on Saturday September 18. The seasoned actress is not only known for her performances, but she also made a difference as a social activist. She was also appointed a member of the Rajya Sabha. Amid these accomplishments, Shabana often made headlines for her marriage to Javed Akhtar.

The couple married in 1984 and have been together for over 36 years now. While Shabana often shares photos with the writer-lyricist on social media platforms, the actor has already revealed the secret to his healthy marriage.

Speaking to Filmfare in 2016, Shabana revealed that the secret to her marriage is that they never meet. (The secret is) Javed and I never meet. So where is the question of fighting? The girls approach me saying: You are married to a man who writes such romantic songs. How romantic it must be! I’m saying he doesn’t have a single romantic bone in his body, she said.

Its logic is, if you’re a circus performer and trapeze, do you hang yourself upside down in your own house too? There is nothing romantic about our relationship. But it’s based on mutual respect and friendship. Javed often says that Shabana is such a good friend of mine that even marriage could not destroy our friendship. We’re friends; we have the same view of the world. In many ways, he looks like my father. In fact, our origins are so similar; I often say that we could have had an arranged marriage, she added.

Shabana was born from Urdu poet and scholar Kaifi Azmi and theater actor Shaukat Azmi in Hyderabad. After making her acting debut in Bollywood, Shabana has carved out a place for herself in parallel cinema. She won five National Film Awards for Best Actress for her performances in Ankur, Arth, Khandhar, Paar and Godmother.

She was last seen in Sheer Qorma and The Empire. She will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film will also star Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will direct the film.