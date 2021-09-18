Amy Adams teases ‘Enchanted’ sequel – The Hollywood Reporter





Fans of delighted have waited almost 14 years to find out what Princess Giselle has done and now the wait is almost over. By making an appearance on Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon On Thursday, Amy Adams offered an update on the Disney + sequel, titled Disillusioned, which was filmed this summer. “We filmed it in Ireland,” Adams, who plays the Andalusian princess in the film, told Fallon. “Everyone is back. We also have some great additions to the cast. We have Maya Rudolph. She plays the “bad guy” so we have a lot of fun together. “ She also teased other changes fans can expect. Disillusioned: “There are a lot more songs and a lot more dances, which was a lesson in humility. The last time I really danced as much as I have to dance in there, I was 20 and now I’m not 20 anymore. It’s different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I’m 20 when I dance, and then I look at the reading and I’m like, “Whoa, that’s not the same. “ The original film centered around Adams’ Giselle, a princess from the bustling kingdom of Andalasia who dreams of living happily ever after with her prince (James Marsden). However, after being sent to the real world in New York City by the Evil Queen (Susan Sarandon), she is forced to navigate this new world and new life while falling in love with a divorce lawyer (Patrick Dempsey ). Following delighted, which hit theaters in 2007, has been in development for years. Adam Shankman has signed on to direct Disillusioned in 2016. Marsden, Dempsey, Sarandon and Idina Menzel will reprise their roles. Rudolph teased his role earlier this year Tweeter: “What’s a good fairy tale without a big bad guy?” I will see you in Andalasia my pretty ones. As Tonight’s show celebrated Broadway’s comeback this week, Fallon also noted that Adams is getting ready to make his West End debut for the Tennessee Williams play revival. Glass factory. “I have so much respect for the profession of actor and musical comedy and the eight shows a week. I can’t wait to take on the challenge, ”Adams said of the next production, which will open in May 2022. She added, “I think during that time when we didn’t have live theater, I really realized how much I missed that. Not just being an audience member, but that energy exchange that goes on. produced at the theater. “ Watch the interview below.

