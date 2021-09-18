Fall Riverfest located in New Cumberland | News, Sports, Jobs





NEW CUMBERLAND – The New Cumberland Fall Riverfest is poised to bring a weekend full of fun, attractions and more for area residents. The annual festival will be held in the downtown core of the city and will begin at 9 a.m. on September 25, with Riverfest 5K, the proceeds of which will be donated to the athletics department at Oak Glen High School. The race will be followed at 11 a.m. with a welcome from New Cumberland Mayor Will White and performances by the Oak Glen High School Marching Band and a color guard from the New Cumberland Boy Scout Troop. Saturday will also feature the Riverfest Car Show from noon to 3 p.m., with entertainment throughout the day from John Edwards at noon, Michele’s Dance Studio at 1 p.m., Carlos and Shari at 3 p.m., the Bo Hog Brothers at 5 p.m. and the Easy Street strip at 6.30 p.m. The fireworks will end on the first day. Sunday activities begin at 11 a.m. with a community church service, followed by the Little Miss New Cumberland pageant at 1 p.m. and a performance by Express Your Talent Dance Ensemble at 2 p.m. The festival will also host an art exhibition, with an opportunity for local artists to showcase their work. Art can be dropped off at the building near the Riverfest Stage between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday. All art media are accepted, but the organizers note that all pieces must be ready to hang with wire. Artists cannot submit more than two pieces, which must include the names and contact details of the artists. All art objects must be picked up by 4 p.m. on Sunday. A “Children’s corner” will also be featured at the art exhibition, with children’s artwork sorted by ratings and then judged. Monetary prizes and ribbons will be awarded. The Riverfest committee is also offering a free painting class for school-aged students, which will be taught by local artists Joyce Beatty and Nancy Wright, at 1 p.m. Saturday. The class will be limited to 12 students. The latest news today and more in your inbox

