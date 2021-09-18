Community memories | News, Sports, Jobs





JUHS Class of 1971 plans 50 years of reunion RICHMOND – The 1971 Jefferson Union High School class will hold their 50-year class reunion at Undo Restaurant, 350 Three Springs Drive, Weirton on October 9. It starts at 6 p.m. and ends at midnight. The cost is $ 55 per single person and $ 90 per couple, which includes a class photo. RSVP reservations or regrets to Clara Joyce at [email protected] or leave a message at (740) 282-5514 or (740) 632-2288. WVNCC offers free exercise classes on Zoom WEIRTON – West Virginia Northern Community College offers a free exercise class on Zoom. The class meets on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday to December 8. This is a low impact aerobics class with an emphasis on cardiorespiratory endurance, improving strength and flexibility without chair or floor work, usually to music from 128 to 140 bpm . Each student can adapt the exercises to their level of fitness. A link will be sent to you upon registration. Registration is ongoing. Go to www.wvncc.edu/programs/continuing-and-community-education/117. SHS details the events of the reunion week STEUBENVILLE – Steubenville High School will celebrate 80 years of excellence this year, a spokesperson for the school noted. To continue their tradition, they will be kicking off Reunion Week with a street fair on Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m. at 420 N. Fourth St. The Thursday Night Street Fair will be free and will feature nine food trucks featuring Johnny Davis Foods, Kathy’s Little Kitchen, Kona Ice, Taco Juarez, Desperado Dogs, Hot Bunz, Martoni’s Stuffed Pasta / Artisan Pizza, Duggan’s Delights and 740BBQ. Live entertainment on stage throughout the evening will also be included, including the Harding Band and Cheerleaders, Bronco Cheerleaders, Big Red Pep Band and Cheerleaders, as well as the pitch. Retrouvailles 2021. From 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m., Twice as Nice will be on stage. Several craft and product vendors will be present such as Papparazzi Jewlry, Flying Eagles / Clancy Printing, Twisted Leopard Creations, Chaotic Perfection, Color Street Nails, Sara’s Creations, Bee Creative Crafts, Shellie Ann Lemonade, Batter, Fresh Nutrition by Drazen, Chaotic Lox, Beckett Bites Bakery and Syna-Blue Wave. For the kids there will be games, inflatables, a train ride, and a Movin and Groovin dunk tank. There will be a car cruise located in front of 420 N. Fourth St. The event is rain or shine, and all donations will go to the SHS Scholarship Foundation. Friday there will be a cheering rally on the steps of Steubenville High School starting at 1:45 p.m. with the tailgate for the Homecoming Parade starting at 4:30 p.m. at Belleview Park. The Homecoming game is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. against Linsly. The September 25 festivities will continue with the Fine Art Showcase at 2 p.m. and conclude with all students reuniting at Hellenic Hall. The latest news today and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/community/2021/09/community-briefs-63/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos