India government claims Bollywood actor Sonu Sood evaded Rs 200million in taxes – News
He is also accused of breaking the law regulating foreign contributions by collecting donations from abroad.
India’s Central Direct Taxation Council alleged on Saturday that actor Sonu Sood and his associates escaped the 200 crore rupee tax and claimed that after the income tax department raided him as well as a related Lucknow-based infrastructure group, it was discovered that it had misappropriated its “unrecognized revenue”. in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities.
The department launched an investigation against the 48-year-old actor and the Lucknow-based industry group involved in infrastructure on September 15 and the CBDT said action was continuing.
“During a search of the premises of the actor and his associates, incriminating evidence relating to tax evasion was found.
“The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to channel his unrecorded income in the form of bogus unsecured loans to many bogus entities,” the Central Commission on Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.
She added that, so far, 20 such writings have been found to be used and the vendors, upon examination, have “accepted” under oath to have given “false” hosting writings ( transaction in the accounts).
“They have agreed to issue checks instead of cash. There have been cases where business receipts have been camouflaged as loans in the books of accounts for the purpose of tax evasion,” the governing body said. of the tax department.
These bogus loans, he said, were used to “make investments and acquire property.”
“The total amount of evaded taxes discovered so far is over Rs 20 crore,” the statement and official sources said of Sood.
He also spoke about his charity which was created during the Covid-19 outbreak last year.
“The charitable foundation formed by the actor on July 21, 2020 has collected donations to the tune of Rs 18.94 crore from April 1, 2021 to date, of which it has spent around Rs 1.9 crore for various relief works and the balance of Rs 17 crore has been found unused in the foundation’s bank account to date, “he said.
We see, according to the press release, that funds to the tune of Rs 21 million were also collected by the charitable foundation from foreign donors on a crowdfunding platform “in violation” of the FCRA regulations.
He said the actor had entered into a joint venture with the Lucknow-based infrastructure group and “invested substantial funds,” and said the tax authorities had uncovered “incriminating” evidence regarding tax evasion and tax evasion. irregularities in the books of account.
“The search revealed that the said group is involved in false invoicing of outsourcing expenses and the siphoning of funds.
“The evidence of these fake contracts found so far amounts to over Rs 65 crore,” he said.
Evidence of unrecorded cash expenditures, unaccounted scrap sales, and digital data evidencing unrecorded cash transactions were also found.
The infra group “concluded a dubious circular transaction for Rs 175 crore with an infrastructure company based in Jaipur”.
“Further investigations are underway to establish the extent of tax evasion,” he said.
The CBDT said 18 million rupees in cash were seized during the searches and 11 lockers were placed under “prohibition orders”.
A total of 28 premises in Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi and Gurgaon are covered as part of the search operation. PTI
