Joseph Benjamin: setback of a talented actor | The Guardian Nigeria News

The last time you read about the debonair actor, voice over artist, model and show host, Joseph Benjamin was here when he appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Network TV series called Greenleaf. Produced by Lionsgate Television and Oprah Winfrey Network TV, the drama series aired on Netflix and it allowed members of its huge fan base in Nigeria to see their beloved actor show off stuff in the main series.

Best known for co-hosting the MTNs Project Fame reality show for so many seasons, the dapper Kogi-born artist came to prominence after starring in the acclaimed Mahmood Ali-Baloguns celluloid film. criticism Tango With Me. It rolled into the back of the film and other critically acclaimed films such as Mr. and Mrs. and Murder at Prime Suites to land more roles in Nollywood.

Although he now resides in the United States, Joseph still finds time to act in some cross-border productions. The Married but Living Single star, who also won Best Leading Actor at the 2012 Best of Nollywood Awards, was recently home working on a film project and releasing a single from a full album on which he revealed he was currently working. Moviedom met the recipient of the African Actor of the Year 2012 award, presented through the African Film Awards. He talks about his career and his next project.

Why I moved to the United States

I left Nigeria about four years ago, in 2016 to be precise, and moved to the United States; I have lived here ever since. And it is not for greener pastures as one supposes; I wanted to grow and understand the different dimensions of my profession on a more dynamic scale. Sometimes you have to step away from the familiar to understand the depth of who you are.

My first big fruit in the United States and the structured system

My character name on the Greenleaf TV show was Joseph Obi, not Joseph Benjamin. I know it is almost natural for people to think that the first seeing my first name is Joseph; I had to go through the audition process for the role. Working on the set was no different from working in Nigeria. It’s the same process for the technical details; the only major difference is that they have a more structured system and that allows you to be more efficient.

Here, actors have the option of self-recording auditions. This is new to me, as I am used to in-person auditions. Also, I used to get director or producer roles for projects I worked on throughout my career in Nigeria; I didn’t have to go through the audition process. I found it quite interesting and ingenious, as it made me see the different dynamics in the way things are done. It also helped me in my growth process.

Made a couple of cross-border productions

I have participated in many cross-border productions by independent Nigerian filmmakers. To be honest, the dynamics are the same; the environment of course gives a better production value. Plus, there are no limits to what you can imagine in your mind as a writer. If there is a budget to do it, you can do it. Their work ethic here differs widely from that prevailing in Nigeria, which I believe if we can imbibe this approach from our model in Nigeria will increase our level of productivity.

Guild and association system in the United States

Speaking of how guilds and associations operate, I would say that we really need to change our work ethic; we need to be collaborative in our minds and not be egotistical. The majority of our problems have a lot to do with ourselves, especially in the film and television industry.

We should all work with the mindset to build for all of us and not just one man looking for venous glory, or the guild being presented as an organization without structure. The guilds here are highly revered, as they create a solid balance in the system. There are labor laws and labor codes that cannot be broken. As a creative, you can rest assured that your rights are protected.

Pain and Benefits of Being an Artist

To be honest, I would say the good far outweighs the bad. The challenges are relative; you are bound to face challenges in whatever industry you choose to be in. For me, I would say, how do you see them? As challenges or opportunities to discover your strengths and weaknesses and grow through them?

What I miss about Naija

The only thing I miss from a personal point of view is the ability to park by the side of the road and buy some quick snacks from the vendors on the road (Boli, Corn, Gala and others lol) . Other than that, I really don’t miss a thing. I’m with my family, which would have been the only thing I would have struggled with. I have never been a ubiquitous person in the entertainment industry.

To be honest, keeping a very social life is expensive. As for likes and dislikes, I like being able to express who I am; I thrive in such environments. I don’t like dishonest people; I believe you live your best life when you are genuine. When I’m not filming, I’m learning to increase my ability. I like to rest, okay, but that’s after my mind has taken in as much as it can.

Beware of my Full Gospel album

Yes, I recently released a single and am working on releasing an EP next year.

My health routine

I eat healthy and exercise regularly; I jog for at least 5 miles 3-4 times a week. I drink a lot of water. I get a lot of protein. I also avoid taking too many carbohydrates, which are very common in things like bread and rice. Growing up in Nigeria, you know that these foods are consumed the most.

Career ambition

To be better than I was yesterday; to be a source of inspiration for those who dared to dream.