2021 Emmy Confidential: The Comedic Actor New To The Television Academy – Awardsdaily

In our next installment of this year’s “Emmy Confidential” series, we spoke with a relatively new member of the Television Academy. This member of the actor peer group represents the new wave of Emmy voters; those who made Zendaya’s monumental victory possible last year (a performance this member proudly voted for).

Although relatively new to the Television Academy, this actor has worked in the industry for over 20 years both on stage and on screen. They were recently seen in a recurring role on a hugely popular network sitcom.

This year, they have prioritized voting for the beloved actors who have yet to receive their flowers. They want to make sure that actors like Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Michael Kenneth Williams and Kathryn Hahn finally get the Emmys they deserve after years of being overlooked by the Television Academy.

Outstanding Drama Series Lovecraft Country

I only have love for all these nominees but I voted for Lovecraft Country. I know it’s probably the underdog here but I wanted to support it because it’s one of the two shows here created by a woman of color. Misha Green has had a good rebirth moment and I would like her to be celebrated for it, especially since we never see women receiving praise for horror. Overall I thought Land of Lovcraft skillfully straddling this border between drama and horror. One of the other reasons I voted for is because of the production value for the series and we’ve never seen anything like it.

I loved this season of The crown because we got to explore Princess Diana, but the most interesting for me was getting to know more about Prince Charles. It has always been a puzzle to me so exploring it further was so fascinating. Then there is Bridgerton and I was so excited to see a period play with real black people there. I like Pose and it reminds me of my time in New York. This category is that.

Main actor in a drama series Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Billy Porter is my friend, so of course I support my friend. His performance over the last season is just that I don’t even have adjectives to say how perfect he is. On top of that, this story parallels his own experience. At the end of the day, he doesn’t need my vote.

In the end, the person I voted for was Jonathan Majors. I love his job and think he’s one of the most underrated actors working today. It was such a physical role and it should be rewarded. Every time I see it it’s a whole new performance and new energy. I would like him to be recognized for that.

Lead actress in a drama series MJ Rodriguez, Pose

There are so many favorites in this category who have already won something. They never give us a bad performance and fabulous as they are, they don’t need my vote.

I voted for MJ Rodriguez. What she was able to accomplish on Pose was really something special to watch. It was special to see her navigate the character of Blanca and navigate this industry as a trans woman. She is probably the most humble actress I have ever met in my entire life. I hope it makes history.

Supporting actor in a drama series Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country

It breaks my heart because the person I voted for is no longer with us. When I voted for him, I had no idea he would be gone. If he wins, I know that I will shed tears and that I will not be there to enjoy this moment. It will be a tragedy.

I was happy to see OT nominated. What he does on The handmaid’s tale is so underrated. He’s usually someone we wouldn’t normally see named. Then there’s Giancarlo Esposito who is so delicious to be a villain.

Supporting actress in a drama series Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Aunjanue is someone who has always existed. I mean she’s been here for Infiltrated brother! There was an episode they dedicated to her character [I Am.] and it was the one that if you didn’t have the acting chops to pull it off it could have been a hot mess. But instead, she was an example of an actress at the top of her game. Between this and king richard Hope she will have a fantabulosu year.

Outstanding comic series blackish

I think blackish is a smart show that has never been shown a little love. I would like them to win at least once. If there was a prize for the cast, they certainly would have won it already.

It was a category that didn’t turn me on as much as others. People are very enthusiastic about Ted lasso but I am not. I found it out of date.

Main actor in a comedy series Anthony Anderson, blackish

If I had been a member for the past ten years, I would have voted for Anthony every time. I remember him for three things; Hairdresser, The missing, and blackish. These are three very different projects and only a truly gifted actor would be able to pull them all off. People take him for granted, but what he does is not easy.

Lead actress in a comedy series Tracee Ellis Ross, blackish

I voted for Tracee because she is another person who never receives love. It would mean so much to see her finally win. I’m afraid people don’t take her seriously because of her lineage [as the daughter of Diana Ross] but she has more than proven that she can cope. She has no shame and is ready to do anything for a laugh. It is the mark of a great actor.

Supporting actor in a comedy series Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

He finally seems to have the autonomy to create his own work and create the sketches he wants to make. I remember at the start when he was playing Whoopi Goldberg and wondering why are they doing it like this?

He’s a great writer and that has been on display with his work this season.

Supporting actress in a comedy series Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Cecily is hilarious. We know Kate has reach, but she doesn’t need another Emmy. She’s hilarious like Milania Trump and everyone she plays with but after seeing her Schmigadoon it became clear how versatile she is. I would love to see her finally recognized!

Exceptional limited series The Underground Railroad

I know a lot of people suffer from slave drama fatigue, but it was told from a completely different perspective. It was a show with a whole different energy. As someone who has seen many of these stories over the years, I can tell you that it was something completely different. It is something that must be seen and shows aspects of time that are never represented. This spectacle is necessary in all respects.

Barry Jenkins also introduced us to these amazing new talents from Thuso Mbedu, Aaron Pierre and Chase W. Dillon. Where does Barry Jenkins find these people? Their performances are exemplary and I hate that they weren’t nominated.

Main actor in a limited series Ewan McGregor, Halston

He brought thunder. He was given this crazy bow and he never treated this performance as a caricature. Ewan really went there. I know a lot of people haven’t watched it but it was so good.

I wanted to vote for Hugh Grant. He’s a comedic actor and I didn’t know he had that sinister side about him.

Lead actress in a limited series Cynthia Erivo, Genie

Tackling Aretha Franklin is one thing but playing Aretha Franklin and also doing vocals is on a whole new level. To succeed in this song and do it so well, there is no doubt that she was the best of the year! However, I could have done without that last scene with her in that big Nessun Dorma singing costume.

Supporting actor in a limited series Paapa Essiedu, I can destroy you

It was a low-key but powerful performance in a crazy spectacle. I love performances like that. I really wanted to go with my heart here and I couldn’t shake this character and my heart went out to him after every episode.

Supporting actress in a limited series Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

She’s been around for so long, but she’s still able to show off and surprise us. While we tend to think of her as a comedic actress, I think she handles both comedy and drama perfectly. Here she had to adapt her character to so many different sitcom models and she succeeded every time. I don’t think we’ve ever seen her win an award and I wish that would finally happen!