Income Tax Department says Rs 20 cr tax evasion discovered at Bollywood actor’s premises





The Income Tax Department said on Saturday that tax evasion worth Rs 20 crore by a Bollywood actor and his associates had been uncovered so far, except for violations of the regulation of the law on the regulation of foreign contributions (FCRA). IT sources told ANI that searches have been carried out on premises linked to actor Sonu Sood in the past three days. During research, the department recovered evidence of fake contracts of over Rs 65 crore linked to an infrastructure group in Lucknow, Rs 1.8 crore in cash and tax evasion of Rs 20 crore. The Central Direct Taxation Council said in a press release on Saturday that “during the search of the premises of the actor and his associates, prosecution evidence regarding tax evasion was found.” The Income Tax Department searched a total of 28 premises spread across Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi and Gurgaon linked to the actor. Research has revealed that said infrastructure group in Lucknow is involved in fake billing of outsourcing expenses and siphoning off funds, CBDT said. In addition, it was discovered that said infrastructure group / company entered into a questionable circular transaction amounting to Rs. 175 crore with an infrastructure company based in Jaipur, the board said. The simultaneous search operations carried out in various premises of an Infrastructures group in Lucknow in which the said actor concluded a real estate project in a joint venture and invested significant funds, made it possible to uncover the prosecution evidence relating to the tax evasion and irregularities in the account books, according to the statement. The Charity Foundation formed by the actor on July 21, 2020, has collected donations to the tune of Rs 18.94 crore from April 1 of this year to date, of which it has spent around Rs. 1.9 crore towards various works of Relief and the balance of Rs. 17 crore have been found unused in the Foundation’s bank account to date, the CBDT said. It is seen that funds to the tune of Rs 2.1 crore were also raised by the Charity Foundation from foreign donors on a crowdfunding platform in violation of FCRA regulations. During the search of the premises of the actor and his associates, incriminating evidence relating to tax evasion was found. Investigations to date have revealed the use of 20 of these listings, which providers, after review, have accepted under oath of having given false accommodation listings. They agreed to have issued checks instead of cash. There have been cases where business receipts have been disguised as loans in the books of account for the purpose of tax evasion. It was also revealed that these bogus loans were used to make investments and acquire properties. The search operation is continuing and further investigations are underway. (ANI) (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

