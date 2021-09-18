From Groove On Bollywood Music To Popularity, Catch Up With Punjab Di Kudi Living Abroad

Social media has proven to be a relief pill during the lockdown period. As the pandemic wreaked havoc in the country, creators of social media content were offering much needed hope to many around the world. One of those influencers on social media is Ruhee Dosani, whose beats and moves on Bollywood music with her friends have led her to become one of the most popular influencers on the internet. In a conversation with Outlook, she talks about her first video that went viral, her love for Bollywood, and how it impacted her. She also talks about sponsorships and her content development process.

How has your journey as a content creator changed your life since your first video went viral?

So far this trip has been incredibly fun for me, I’ve realized it’s not just about the content I create, but also the impact I’m able to have on people. When the pandemic hit it was a tough time and I realized dancing is something that made me smile and when my first video went viral I realized that the people watching me also appreciate the content. that I do and it’s an exhilarating feeling. However, I’m at this point where I’m not only having fun creating content but also making sure I think about what my audience likes and in many ways it has helped me connect a lot more with it. them.

Your love for Bollywood is very visible from the content you create, the groove on the desi tracks and the portrayal of the characters, where does that impact come from and what has kept it going all these years?

Growing up my family loved listening to ’90s Bollywood music and it has now become a big part of who I am and what I do today. I am also aware that nostalgia is something that affects people in a unique and beautiful way as it transports you to another time in your life. This is the feeling I wanted to evoke in the people who watch my videos. So you mostly see me using music which played a huge role in shaping my childhood. Music is something that evokes different emotions in different people and I want to be able to do that for my audience when one of my videos shows up on my feed.

Social media is more of a kind of open platform where trends change vigorously, how does this affect you as a content creator and what challenges do you face?

People obviously like to catch the trend train, because there is always something new to try and recreate. While I love watching content based on the latest trends, it makes an impact on me as a content creator because I have so much to choose from. I usually try to pick and choose what trends resonate with me, who I feature in my videos, and who my audience is, which is always a challenge, but I keep trying to find ways to overcome those challenges and make videos that are authentically me. However, what I really like is choosing classic and lingering music for my content, which is why I tend to choose nostalgic advertising jingles, cartoon theme songs, or popular songs. old that make you vibrate and I think that’s where I also find my niche. Like any other content creator, I also feel a certain pressure to create content that my audience would enjoy and now that I have this huge platform that also puts extra pressure on me to be more responsible. That said, I can’t tell you how grateful I am to receive the kind of love I have for people who appreciate my content.

How to maintain a balance between your digital life and real life?

When I was 18, I moved to another country where I didn’t know anyone, found a job and settled down. While I feel I have always been connected to my family and friends due to the digital age we live in, when I first started creating content I was able to embrace a whole new set of people I now call my family. I may not know them all by name, but they are all close to my heart. The beauty of being a content creator is that I am not only grateful to my audience, but also to other incredibly talented people that I have been able to meet through the platform. The Internet, for me, is more about bringing people together.

One of the most meditated discussions is the influencer economy and over time we are also seeing a number of people come up with their talents. How does the referral factor work?

Sponsorship is definitely a huge factor in any content creator’s world because it’s bread and butter. However, I choose to only work with brands that I truly believe in or that I am a fan of, otherwise it just feels unethical to me.

As a content creator, what responsibilities do you feel towards your subscribers in terms of content and how do you moderate it?

I’m a very straightforward person with a simple background in life, I do content because it makes me happy and I realized that it makes my audience smile, even though it is someone who has had a hard day, someone who’s had a shit day at work, i want to create content that makes everyone happy. As far as I’m concerned, if my videos make my audience happy, that’s all that matters to me. I don’t really care about the numbers.

Creating content and managing a profile / nickname are two sides of the same coin.

I don’t necessarily see this as two separate things. Creating content and putting it on a platform is basically part of the same process for me, personally. That’s why I don’t really throw the coin, I just try to do it (laughs).