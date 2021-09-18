Entertainment
Varun Dhawan pokes fun at the celebrities who flock to the Maldives with his breakfast pic. See the article | Bollywood
- Varun Dhawan is on vacation but not in the Maldives. The actor took to Instagram to share a photo.
POSTED SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 12:43 IST
Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a photo of his breakfast bowl. He also added that he was not in the Maldives.
Sharing it, he wrote: Not in the Maldives. The photo showed a bowl of cereal. Also in the photo is a jug from which milk is poured. Varun is not visible in the photo.
It appears the actor is on vacation in Goa. A Goan restaurant named Pousada by the Beach shared a boomerang video in which Varun greets their pet dog, named Chai. A woman wearing red bracelets (face not visible) is also seen stroking Chai. The hashtags used suggest that it could be Varun’s wife, Natasha Dalal.
The caption with the message read: “Chai meets Varun Dhawan @pousadabythebeachgoa again. Arvarundvn @ natashadalal88 #varundhawan”
A day before, Varun shared photos with Natasha Dalal and wrote: The only way I know I’m alive. Varun married his longtime girlfriend earlier this year in January. It was a low-key ceremony with only immediate family and a handful of industry friends.
Also read: Varun Dhawan on Life After Marriage: I have no problem juggling my personal life and work
After the wedding, Varun shared photos on Instagram and wrote: Love for Life just became official.
Speaking to the Hindustan Times about why they chose to have such a low-key wedding, Varun said: We had to be responsible during this time and follow the rules. I’m someone who didn’t want to do anything big, you have to respect everything that was put in place. I had elderly citizens of my family coming in, and I wanted everyone to be safe, which is why it was low key.
After his marriage, Varun left for Arunachal Pradesh to shoot his next film, Bhediya. The film also stars Kriti Sanon. During their stay, Varun had shared many photos and videos.
