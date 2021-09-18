Jacqueline Fernandez to foreign divas Nargis Fakhri who made a dynamic mark in Bollywood





Bollywood has a beautiful incorporation of many talents across the borders of the country. Many actors from various nations traveled to India to charm the spectators with their magnetism. Not only did these actors manage to overcome language barriers and cultural play, but they also won the feelings of the audience with their absolute talent. Today we are here with the 5 Best Foreign Actresses Who Succeeded in Indian Film Industry. To verify! Nargis Fakhri American-born actress Nargis Fakhri has given us good performances one after the other. From “Rockstar” facing actor Ranbir Kapoor to “Main Tera Hero” facing Varun Dhawan to “5 Weddings” facing actor Rajkummar Rao to “Torbaaz” facing actor Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri managed to occur on all spectra. She even starred in a big Hollywood movie Spy alongside actress Melissa McCarthy and actor Jason Statham. Without a doubt, she is a performer power and sexy as hell at the same time. She is the perfect combination of beauty and intelligence and that sets her apart from other B-Town actresses. Kalki Koechlin The unconventional French actress has created her niche in Bollywood. Known for picking up out-of-the-box scripts and tackling real issues, actress Kalki Koechlin has given Indian cinema some of its finest gems. From Margarita with a straw to Dev D to Shanghai, the powerful actor’s cinematic trajectory is nothing short of phenomenal. Jacqueline Fernandez Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was crowned Miss Sri Lanka Universe in 2006. Since her debut, the actress has carved out a special place for herself in the hearts of Indian audiences. She has been a part of many successful hits like Housefull 2, Brothers and Kick. Nora Fathi Current Indian dance sensation, actress Nora Fatehi, has dominated the industry with her impeccable dance talent. The stunning is known to make many people dance to her rhythms! The Canadian actress has appeared in Hindi films like Super Dancers alongside actor Varun Dhawan and actress Shraddha Kapoor. Elnaaz Norouzi The German model stunned everyone with her first offering, Sacred Games, herself. Presented as an incredible performer, actress Elnaaz Norouzi impressed many with her captivating screen presence. The actress recently gave a successful family film, “Hello Charlie”. She also has a series of interesting films coming up, such as a thriller titled “Sangeen” starring actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

