Bollywood: Jackie Shroff castigates trolls over comparisons with her son – News

Jackie Shroff rushed to defend her son Tiger, who was ridiculed by people on social media, with some trolls comparing him to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Asked by a reporter about the constant comparison between father and son, Jackie replied, “About this whole macho macho comparison, he’s young. He is still growing. He’s a little one for god’s sake and he’s getting there. Also, I’m glad he doesn’t sound like what people expect from him.

The veteran actor added that being his son didn’t mean he would be born with a beard. As for being compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jackie said, “Ha ha so cute. And you should see his responses to those comparisons and memes. He was cool with that. He knows his acting well, so he knew that when he did. was fighting on screen or dancing, he looked like a tiger. It’s hard for a guy to dance well when he’s good at acting. But he does both well.

During a previous interaction with Arbaaz Khan, Tiger admitted that he was being trolled for his appearance. “People were like, ‘Is this a hero or a heroine? He doesn’t look like Jackie Dada’s son at all. It was a deliberate decision to exploit my strengths, ”Tiger said.

Earlier this month, the actor gifted a sprawling eight-bedroom apartment in Khar, a suburb of Mumbai, to his mother Ayesha and Jackie. “The size of the house doesn’t matter to me,” he told media.

“I’m so thankful to the Lord that I was able to buy a house for my parents. It was on my to-do list before I even became an actor.”

He said it was his parents’ blessings that brought him to where he is. “I couldn’t have hoped for a better family,” the actor said.