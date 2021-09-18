Shah Rukh Khan says DDJL is about bourgeois suppression of the proletariat, ”fans call him a comrade. Watch the vintage video | Bollywood





Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan were surprised when they discovered an old video of him. Shot on the set of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1994, the behind-the-scenes video shows Shah Rukh sitting in the back of a truck, giving his play to the camera. When someone behind the camera asks him about his role in the film, Shah Rukh got a pretty surprising take. Yes. It is essentially drawn from the bourgeois repression of the proletariat. Much has already been in Voltaire’s verse, he told the interviewer. A few people around him were also heard laughing at his viewing of the film. + A Bollywood fanpage edited the video, adding the Communist flag and the USSR national anthem. Fans, tickled by the video, joked that Shah Rukh is now a comrade. Wait. Not what. What. Whaaatt .. what, wrote a surprised fan. I fell even more in love with Shah Rukh after that, another wrote. Yes, he’s him, he’s the man who’s made me want to gender since I first saw him at the age of five, another commented. The clip is part of a DDLJ making-of video, shared on the YRF movie’s YouTube channel in 2015. Prior to the aforementioned part, Shah Rukh revealed how they were shooting for the iconic mustard field scene from the movie in Haryana. when a few farmers raised objections. Read also : Kajol’s sister at DDLJ, Chutki, has grown up now. See the pictures However, Shah Rukh leaped into chaos and appeased the farmers with his gentle speech and Hryanvi accent. The interviewer, who appears to be Karan Johar, asks Shah Rukh how long he has been cultivating. Shah Rukh brings back his Haryanvi accent to say that he has been working the fields for 150 years. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayege came out in 1995 and propelled Shah Rukh to superstar rank. This gave Shah Rukh his image as a romantic hero who he still hasn’t managed to get rid of after more than 25 years. DDLJ was directed by Aditya Chopra and also starred Kajol, Amrish Puri, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi and Anupam Kher with Farida Jalal.

