How Tammy Faye Bakker Became a Gay Icon
She interviewed a gay man with AIDS
The HIV / AIDS epidemic had hardly been discussed by the US government, let alone a couple of televangelists like the Bakkers, in the 1980s when it reached its peak. But in 1985, Messner invited pastor and AIDS patient Steve Pieters to his show to discuss his diagnosis, faith, and sexuality.
Speaking to Pieters, who was recovering from chemotherapy, Messner began to cry over his parents’ reaction when he revealed his homosexuality.
“No matter what happens to a young person in their life, he’s still your boy, he’s still your girl,” she said. “And I think it’s so important that we, as mom and dad, love through anything.”
After telling Pieters that she wanted to “put [her] arms around him, “she continued, asking him if he had sex with women and if he thought he just hadn’t given women a” fair try. ”
“I’ve had so many people tell me over the years that these are such stupid or so stupid questions, but to his audience they are the right questions,” Pieters told KABC earlier this this month.
She cried again during the interview after Pieters discussed the loss of her friends, asking her live audience and viewers: “How sad that we Christians who have to be the salt of the earth , we who are supposed to be able to love everyone, are we so afraid of an AIDS patient that we are not going to put our arms around them and tell them we care? ”
“I was probably one of the first to have a gay man on my show,” she said of the episode with Pieters. “And so I think they remember that. They knew we were accepting them.”
She showed up for gay supporters
Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, she was a regular participant in Washington’s Capital Pride Festival, even co-judging a Tammy Faye lookalike contest with rowdy drag queen Lady Bunny. She helped gay advocacy groups at charity events and befriended gay figures such as RuPaul and filmmakers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, and the couple ultimately made the 2000 documentary about the Messner’s life.
This documentary was largely sympathetic to Messner and highlighted his popularity among gay fans – and it helped reshape Messner’s image from a disgraced televangelist to a mainstay of acceptance of Christianity.
“I’m saying everyone has to be what they are,” she said, addressing the camera as she has done for so many years on the PTL network. “Young people, never let anyone do something to you that you are not.”
She called out anti-gay Christians
“I don’t see them as homosexuals, I just see them as other human beings that I love,” she tells stunned Jerry Falwell, played by Vincent D’Onofrio. “You know we’re all just people, made of the same old dirt. And God didn’t do any junk!”
In his interview with the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Messner said Christians have “strayed” from the church’s teachings on acceptance and love for all.
“[Christians] have become reprehensible, “she said after reaffirming her love for her gay fans.” It’s just sad to me what happened to Christians today. ”
The limits of Tammy Faye’s support for gay rights
“It comes back to this forgiveness thing,” Shulman told NPR. “If you read between the lines, she doesn’t tell me ‘It’s good that you’re gay, she says’ I forgive you for being gay and when you go and die it will be between you and your maker.'”
In a 2002 interview the same year with Metro Weekly, Messner was asked what advice she would give to a young gay man whose parents did not accept it.
“Don’t throw your homosexuality in the face of anyone, just live your life,” she told Metro Weekly. “But I also think honesty is always the best policy.”
Messner’s recognition of the LGBTQ community was still important during his lifetime. Although he is skeptical of her motives, Schulman told NPR “we could all learn from her,” adding, “If you can find it in your heart to love everyone, regardless of their flaws, then why is that a bad thing? “
