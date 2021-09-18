Nancy Dojaka RTW Spring 2022 – WWD

The stakes were high for Nensi Dojaka today, who opened London Fashion Week with her first solo show just days after winning the LVMH Prize.

Her front row was filled with top fashion pros, Instagram girls galore, and a new generation of TikTokers – and Dojaka delivered for them all.

She wanted to savor her new success and celebrate everything her brand has become known for: little black dresses, sexy cutouts and lingerie details. So there were a lot of those bodycon evening dresses with bra tops, asymmetries, tiny lengths, and alluring ruffles. It’s clearly a strong brand signature that will gain popularity as the world opens up and Dojaka’s name infiltrates the mainstream even more.

She also sprinkled hints of novelty through floral embellishments; splashes of nude or pink shades to break up her usual all-black palette, and playful heart-shaped wiring, which adorned the front of a cutout mini dress.

“I had a lot of random images from the 60s in my head, hence the flowers. As for the story of the heart, it was a continuation of the dress I had created for the charity parade at the amfAR gala last summer. It was a mix of those stories put together to celebrate how far we’ve come, ”Dojaka said backstage.

But the young designer took it a step further and showed off a taste of everything she can offer, from skin-tight knits – given the signature Dojaka treatment through crisp triangular cutouts – to head-turning bodysuits; and a cool stitching to layer over her barely there dresses and bra tops.

Dojaka said she was new to tailoring and still learning, but you couldn’t tell: her first attempt, all about skinny pants and oversized big-shoulder blazers, was very refined – and a proof that she can flex her commercial muscle and offer her growing audience a complete wardrobe.

“I don’t just think of the show, I want women to love the clothes and be able to wear them,” she added.