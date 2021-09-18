For Jay Bakker, Tammy Faye’s eyes are both loving and traumatic

When Jay bakker heard Hollywood wanted to make another movie about her parents, Tammy Faye Messner and Jim bakkerthe former prime televangelist couple, who built a business empire around their ministry only to collapse and burn in a sex and financial scandal, she called a therapist.

I’ve always been in therapy, but I said, I think it’s time to revisit that stuff and get ready for this outing, Jaythis says being Tammy Faye’s eyes, the opening biopic Friday which features Jessica chastain and Andrew Garfield like his parents. Because a lot of trauma has happened.

Jay, who is pastor and co-founder of the inclusive Church of the Revolution, says he also changed his social media settings ahead of the Friday premiere, making some accounts private and turning off comments on others. If there was any silver lining in his family’s scandals of the ’80s, which were so avidly covered at the time that Jay remembers tabloid reporters offering him money for gossip when he was a child is that there was no social media at the time.

Tammy Faye’s eyes is well played and well intentioned. Chastain was inspired to produce the film after seeing the 2000 documentary Tammy Faye’s eyes and realizing how unfairly treated Messner by the media. But to emphasize this point, the film, written by Abe Sylvie and led by Michael Showalter, should also review the family humiliations, which began when Jay was 11.

That year, it was revealed that Jim had an affair with a former church secretary and paid her $ 265,000 to silence her. Jim was stripped of his ministerial credentials. Then, over the next several years, as Tammy Faye battled an addiction to Ativan, Jim was convicted of federal charges that he defrauded his supporters of $ 158 million and was sent to jail. (Originally sentenced to 45 years, Jim’s sentence was reduced and he eventually served almost five years in prison.)

While Jay believed in Chastain, he said, at the same time, I was like, here we go. This thing never ends. My parents lost everything. My father went to jail. My parents are divorced. I took care of it in high school. After a sigh, he adds, Nothing surprises me. I had a really strange life.

In 1990, Kevin spacey and Bernadette Peters played the parents of the Jays in a TV movie titled Fall into disgrace, which was awfully, really bad, Jay said. He recalls that Peters essentially had to defend Tammy Faye to TV interviewers who always intended to characterize her mother as a clown and her father as a criminal.

Chastain had years to prepare to play Tammy Faye by doing extensive research and chatting with Jay and his sister Tammy sue about their late mother, who passed away in 2007. When it came time for Jay to see the final film, Chastain was in such a headspace of Tammy Faye that she gave Jay a maternal warning about several scenes of sex. In one sequence, Chastains Tammy Faye while pregnant with Jayconsumes an affair with Grammy-winning gospel singer and eccentric Gary Paxton.

I think she was worried that I was seeing this, Jay said, pointing out that the movie had to confuse the actual timeline. (Actually, Jay was born in 1975, a few years before Tammy Faye got close to Paxton, according to Jay.) But Jay, who preaches the same forgiveness and acceptance as his mother, was not concerned. His parents have been so ridiculed and / or criminal by the media for decades that for him the portrayals of his mother and father as sexual flirtatious are an improvement. In fact, with my parents being presented as human beings and sexual beings, I thought, well, that’s great. People are sexual, Jay says. I thought it was very humanizing in a way.