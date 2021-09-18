REEL TALK: “Card counter” does not match | Culture & Leisure

Paul Schrader, known for the scorching First Reformed in 2017, Raging Bull in 1980 and, of course, Taxi Driver, who catapulted Jodie Fosters’ career in 1976, is back in charge with The Card Counter.

Starring Oscar Isaac as a troubled ex-military inmate, Schrader delves deep into guilt and forgiveness in this unsettling, flawed film that loses its direction and pace to neatly end its ends with a bow.

That’s not to say the card counter isn’t worth seeing. Schrader tackles three storylines, all intertwined, their simultaneous presentation hooking you up as you walk alongside the character of Bill Isaacs. We’ve known from the very beginning that Bill made mistakes he paid for behind bars.

Over this time, he learned some very valuable lessons on how to count cards to win at Black Jack. Now released, Bill goes under the radar, using his knowledge and talents to make a living.

A chance convention places Bill in a room where Major John Gordo (Willem Dafoe) is speaking. A young man, Cirk (Tye Sheridan), slips his number to Bill to discuss Bill’s past and possible future. Which path will Bill choose: revenge or forgiveness?

From that point on, Bill takes the young man under his wing, trying to steer him in a more positive direction other than carrying out a revenge plot. In order to help Cirk, Bill must find higher stakes and support which comes in the form of La Linda (Tiffany Haddish).

The three travel the country, making names for Bill and winning, but the past is a hard thing to shake as we find Bills’ demons haunting him as he struggles to do the right thing.

The story begins with a promise as we learn the intricacies of card counting as Bill recounts this part. It reminds us of The Big Short because it plunges us into a subject hitherto unknown, enlightening us but still confusing us.

Bill plays poker against weird characters, especially Mr. USA, with his obnoxious chants and cheers, but these tournaments, which could have been boring, are just a vehicle for the story to focus on trauma and Bill’s past decisions.

We learn about military torture and the relation of the Cirks Fathers to the protocol instituted by Gordo and implemented by Bill. Flashbacks take us to horrific conditions and events that are visually and emotionally disturbing, but we cannot ignore what has just been shown. These images haunt us as they haunt our character Bill, creating a sense of empathy with him.

The story seems to leave something behind. We understand why Bill is helping Cirk avoid a devastating path of no return, but the emotional connection between the two is lacking. Schrader, as a writer and director, does not hide the heart of this film: forgiveness.

Being punished for a wrongdoing is one thing, but forgiving yourself for a wrongdoing is another. On yet another part of forgiveness, there is revenge, the elimination of your own punishment for being wronged. All of these spokes belong to the same wheel and affect Bill and Cirk differently.

Maybe Bill’s age invokes wisdom, the one he hopes to impart to Cirk. It’s a captivating conversation, but the story itself slips and slides too much as it focuses on the game, not card counting, which makes the beat feel more like a moving snail than a moving snail. high intensity play.

The cast of this movie also looks odd with Sheridan and Haddish. Sheridans’ stiff and muffled performance raises questions as to why Bill is so eager to help the character of Sheridans. Its measured flow is empty. His body language is nonexistent. His supposed rage is too tempered as he presents himself as a misguided, directionless and listless teenager.

Haddish, feeling quite comfortable and giving us a new layer of her acting skills, is natural in her performance. She never seems to play the part, but the role itself is odd, and Haddish fails to land the wheel and the dealer in the high-stakes gambling world.

Isaac, however, gives us a haunting performance. We fully believe that he has suffered the traumas and cannot forgive himself those he has inflicted on others. He’s a broken man and most of the pieces will never be found. And Isaac’s captivating yet understated delivery elevates the story to a more evocative level, making us forgive for what it lacks in energy and direction.

Of course, with Schrader, you’d expect some unique cinematography and lighting, which he delivers on a silver platter. The use of a fisheye lens creates an even more shocking picture as the kidnappers mistreat the incarcerated in horrifyingly gruesome ways.

Lighting and color accentuate the scenes, as does the musical score. Schrader always creates a film that strongly punctuates each scene with the very important ancillary elements and The Card Counter is a great example of that.

The Card Counter is a visceral exploration of forgiveness but, sadly, there are plenty of missteps in the pace, an inconsistent performance by Sheridan, and a disappointing ending.

Reel Talk rating: 2 stars