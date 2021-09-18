11 Bollywood Movies That Are A Little Hatke





When you think of Bollywood, there is a stereotypical image that comes to mind. But cut out the object songs, the often country-style dialogue, or the terrible kisses, and you end up with a catalog of brilliantly quirky films that have done their own thing. 1. Jhankaar beats Rahul Bose completely owned this movie, which felt like a breath of fresh air in an otherwise claustrophobic Bollywood ecosystem of mediocrity. It revolves around two best friends who make up for the drudgery of businesses by participating in a group competition each year. The music is great and the script still holds after all these years. Source: Cinestaan 2. 99 Raj and DK always do things a little Hatke, and this little-known 2009 crime comedy was no different. It starred Kunal Khemu and – wait – CyrusBroacha in the lead roles as two petty criminals who get caught up in a big racket. Think Delhi belly, before polishing. Source: Youtube 3.Delhi Belly After 99, the natural progression was to lead to this founding film. Tashi, Arup, and Nitin’s antics are still hilarious to this day, and we can never give them enough credit for giving birth to the “Sir, yeh toh tatti hai” meme. We need more movies like this! Source: NY Times 4.Kaalakaandi A scandalous acidic journey from a movie, the plot revolves around the character of Saif who discovers he is terminally ill, and as a result embarks on an epic lullaby that involves drugs, cops and even a little bit of crime. ‘love. Damn the reviews, just watch the damn movie! Source: Scroll 5.Andhadhun Who knew Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu could be such a deadly combination, not just for viewers, but for each other. This dark comedy had twists and turns around every corner, and it didn’t hold back the dark. Source: Koimoi 6.Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota The combination of the dual role of Gulshan Devaiah, an script one-of-a-kind in Bollywood and an endearing (albeit bloody) performance by Abhimanyu Dasani as Surya makes this one of the best films of the two. decades. No question. Source: Scroll 7. Come on Goa is gone Everyone is desperately waiting for the sequel to this iconic Bollywood zombie flick. Saif’s one-liners are still mentioned to this day, and the overall stoner vibe of the entire film is one we rarely see on the Indian big screen. Truly an instant classic. Source: Indian express 8. Be Cyrus Said Ali Khan appears to make a number of appearances on this list. the years 2005 Being Cyrus was a dark, comedic thriller about family, betrayal, and love that was rather ahead of its time. Source: Indian thread 9. Karwaan This heartwarming comedy-drama takes place primarily on the road and stars the acting skills of Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salman, and Mithila Palker. It’s a simple and emotional journey in more ways than one, both funny and moving. Source: Open magazine 10. Blackmail This 2018 black comedy stars Irrfan Khan as an abandoned lover who plans to get revenge on his wife after finding out she was having an affair. The film also features Kirti Kulhari and Arunoday Singh. Source: Chronicle of the Deccan 11. Johnny Gaddaar Neil Nitin Mukesh plays a gangster who decides to double his entire team in this neo-noir thriller. However, things turn horribly wrong, and his plans to get away with the money and the girl face devastating consequences. Source: Hotstar Good viewing!

