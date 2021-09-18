Bollywood singer Babul Supriyo joins Mamata’s party





West Bengal was the scene of the most publicized contest in India’s recent state elections A B September 18, 2021, 8:10 PM Last modification: September 18, 2021, 8:14 PM Babul Supriyo’s election anthem attempted to milk the ordeal of Purnima Shil for political ends and to arouse communal sentiments. Photo: Collected “>

Babul Supriyo’s election anthem attempted to milk the ordeal of Purnima Shil for political ends and to arouse communal sentiments. Photo: Collected

Popular Bollywood singer Babul Supriyo on Saturday joined Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ruling party Trinamool Congress in eastern India just two months after being dismissed as federal minister by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 50-year-old parliamentarian is the fifth leader of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party to join Trinamool Congress in recent months. Supriyo was officially welcomed to the party by Mamata’s nephew and Trinamool’s second in command, Abhishek Banerjee, during a small reception at the party’s headquarters in the state capital, Kolkata. “If an opportunity presents itself, you should decide, and I have decided to take it,” Supriyo told the media immediately after his induction into the Trinamool Congress. On July 31, Supriyo announced his retirement from Indian politics, just a month after being sacked as federal minister by Prime Minister Modi in a mega Cabinet shuffle. “I’m leaving … goodbye …” he wrote on Facebook. “If you want to do social work, you can do it without being in politics … let’s organize a bit first and then …” However, at the time, the BJP MP from Asansol constituency in eastern India, West Bengal, made it clear that he would not join any other political party. “I heard everyone’s words – father, (mother) wife, daughter, two dear friends … After hearing it all I say I won’t go to any other party – #TMC, #Congress , #CPIM, nowhere … I’m a team player! I have always supported a #MohunBagan team … I only supported BJP in West Bengal … That’s it … J ‘go … “, he wrote then. Supriyo joined politics – and the BJP – about seven years ago. He was Deputy Minister of Urban Development and Minister of State for Heavy Industries during the Modi government’s first five-year term. He was appointed junior minister of the environment and forests after the return to power of the BJP in 2019. Born Supriya Baral, he entered Bollywood as a playback singer in the mid-90s and has since sang for many films. He also sang in playback in 11 Indian languages ​​during his musical career. Supriyo was actually one of 13 federal ministers who were sacked by Prime Minister Modi during the cabinet reshuffle a few months ago – some of the others then being Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar. Experts believe Supriyo’s induction into Trinamool Congress would be a big boost for Mamata, who single-handedly won a landslide victory in the April-May parliamentary elections for the third time in a row, opposing opposition to power and avoiding a major challenge. of Prime Minister Modi’s BJP. West Bengal was the scene of the most publicized contest in India’s recent state elections. While Mamata had insisted on being the daughter of Bengal, the BJP called on people to vote for “socio-economic change and development” after nearly 50 years of Communist rule and the Trinamool Congress.

