‘Muhammad Ali’ receives Ken Burns treatment | Culture & Leisure

Fall television is starting in earnest with a new documentary series from Ken Burns. Starring Sarah Burns and David McMahan, the director of Civil War presents Muhammad Ali (7 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-14, check out local shows), a four-part profile that airs nightly through Wednesday.
Alis’ public career intersects with so many issues of race and racism from the second half of the 20th century; Vietnam War ; individualism versus tradition and the growing dominance of sports and entertainment media in civic discourse that a biography of Ali can look like an investigation of the history of that era.
Alis Olympic bookends images from the period 1960-96. He arrives as a hot contender for a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Rome and stands proud but defeated while holding the Olympic flame during the Atlanta Opening Ceremonies in 1996. For all these years he has been both loved and despised by a changing society and a nation that he, perhaps more than anyone, has helped change.
So much of Ken Burns’ effort, from The Civil War to his most recent Hemingway Profile, involves individuals and time periods that either pre-date the moving images or offer little footage available. Ali is exactly the opposite. There is a wealth of movies and videos and, as a result, fewer moments of talking head expertise.
Photographers have learned that the man born Cassius Clay was not only a great subject, but a great promoter and artistic director. When a photographer was tasked to capture him training, Clay invited him to take pictures of him shadowboxing underwater. He had never done this before, but he knew it would make a great shot, sure to land in Life, Look or the other photo weeklies of the time.
It was hard not to be impressed by his charisma. An unknown teenager, he became mayor of the Olympic village and even charmed Russian athletes. In the height of Beatlemania, John, Paul, George and Ringo posed with Clay as he prepared in Miami for his fight with Sonny Liston. Everyone knew that Clay was the biggest star in the room.
Ali captures the champion in all its complexity and contradictions. A man who would embrace a black separatist religion had been discovered, trained and sponsored by white men. A master of one of the most violent sports has become the most famous of the anti-war resisters. Used to the nightlife, Clay was a notoriously disciplined non-drinker. Symbol of black pride, Ali denigrated Joe Frazier and belittled his country manners and darker skin.
Ali pleads the case Ali saved boxing from its sordid and beset reputation. And it’s not the same since he left the ring.
But is Ali defending himself? Do we really need another film about Muhammad Ali, arguably the most documented figure of his time?
The Freedom Prize (8 p.m. Sunday, CNN) documents the evolution of the National Rifle Association from an organization primarily concerned with hunting, sportsmanship and gun safety to a much more aggressive political power.
The changes began in the late 1960s, when many Americans became concerned about violence, political assassinations, and the possibility of armed insurgencies. Republican politicians, including California Gov. Ronald Reagan, signed gun control legislation in light of the Black Panthers’ warm support for the Second Amendment. As president, Richard Nixon was not opposed to the ban on handguns. In a recorded conversation, he wondered, I don’t know why any individual should be allowed to have a gun in their house. He brought up an ugly truth when he also observed, children usually kill themselves with it and so on. He was on to something. About 30,000 Americans use guns to kill themselves each year.
Over the following decades, the NRA organized to punish politicians from either party considering restrictions on gun sales. Along the way, he also idealized and even fetishized the possession of semi-automatic rifles such as the AR-15, even though they have become commonplace in school shootings and other scenes of mass killings.
Not all politicians have been intimidated. New York Attorney General Letitia James called the NRA a terrorist organization. The NRA responded by seeking to move its incorporation from New York to Texas, a state that recently made it legal to carry firearms in public, which would have seemed silly and utterly barbaric a generation ago.
Based on a popular podcast, the Fiasco docuseries (9 p.m. Sunday, Epix) examine the day-to-day unfolding of major historical events and crises. The first season looks at the Iran-Contra affair that overshadowed Ronald Reagan’s second term.
