Shabana Azmi: The Most Versatile Actor In The Hindi Film Industry Who Should Be Celebrated Even More





Many Indian celebrities are often asked, “What acting career path would they like to follow?” And more often than not they respond – Meryl Streep. In many of these interviews, I often wondered if Shabana Azmi was the Streep that India had decades ago, but somehow our industry didn’t really know how to celebrate it. as Hollywood famous Meryl Streep. Of course, she is a stellar actress who has won numerous awards, is known for her charismatic presence on screen and is an institution in her own right, but the way Shabana Azmi has worked her way through the the general public as well as the “parallel cinema” of the day is a beacon for those who have followed it.

Shabana Azmi’s career began at a time when the boundaries between mainstream cinema and India’s “parallel cinema” movement were deeply entrenched. There were very few actors who could go from a Manmohan Desai movie to a Shyam Benegal movie and Shabana was one of them. When she made her debut with Ankur in 1974, she became the woman who was another glorious addition to the stellar soldiers of the Parallel Movement. But soon enough, audiences discovered that she was truly an enigmatic actress who could adapt to any genre. It may have come as a shock to the independent devotees when they saw her sing “Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar” with Vinod Khanna in Amar Akbar Anthony or when she squeezed the leg of “Jaate Ho Jaane Jaana “in Parvarish but with hindsight, it was Shabana who diversified. As you often hear many actors say – “one for them and one for me”, Shabana did this before it was even a thing in India. In the same year as Amar Akbar Anthony and Parvarish, Shabana played a woman stuck in a dilemma between love and duty in Basu Chatterjee’s Swami and even won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for it. While the 1980s are widely regarded as one of the worst decades in the mainstream film industry, this was the time when parallel films flourished and for Shabana, it was her time to shine. She has appeared in Arth, Masoom, and Mandi, among others, and has been widely acclaimed for her performances overall. Playing a bride who doesn’t depend on her husband’s whims and fancies, Shabana made Pooja d’Arth a character who is still quite relatable. Even in Masoom, her conundrum of accepting Jugal Hansraj’s Rahul is so delicately balanced that you can see a non-filmmother, which was a big deal in the ’80s. But while she was championing alternative thinking in those films, she went mainstream with Avtar. Starring alongside Rajesh Khanna and humming “Chalo Bulava Aaya Hai Mata Ne Bulaya Hai”, her act of ideal wife and mother made audiences cry. Fire star Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das have sparked a lot of controversy. While balancing both sides of the scale for the past two decades, Shabana was struck by intense criticism when she appeared in Deepa Mehta’s Fire, alongside Nandita Das. The film made them play sisters-in-law who find love in each other. An LGBTQ film is still taboo in our country, and in the 90s, a film that explored the subject caused a lot of controversy. Godmother, 15 Park Avenue, Neerja and many other films have seen Shabana Azmi completely steal the show with her impressive performances and although her journey continues, her filmography continues to impress with the unique and varied choices, which have been her hallmark. factory since the 70s.

