‘Ireland’s Greatest Showman’ performs at Pontiac | Culture & Leisure





Daily Journal Staff Report David Shannon is known as Ireland’s greatest showman. His velvety voice will amaze audiences with songs from Elton John, Billy Joel, Ed Sheeran, Dean Martin, Josh Groban, Michael Buble, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Kodaline, Frank Sinatra, Frankie Valli and many more . Accompanied by an excellent pianist and guitarist, David Shannon will come to Pontiac at 2 p.m. on September 26 at the Pontiac Township High School Auditorium, 1100 E. Indiana Ave., Pontiac. Shannon grew up in Ireland and has been singing professionally for over 25 years. He has played some of Broadway’s most famous roles including The Phantom (Phantom of the Opera), Jean Valjean (Les Misérables), Sweeney Todd (Sweeney Todd), Judas (Jesus Christ Superstar), Chris (Miss Saigon) and more recently Kevin T in the original London company of Come From Away. He was nominated for Best Actor at Olives (the UK version of the Tony Award) for Andrew Lloyd Webbers The Beautiful Game. Shannon also enjoys a busy schedule with orchestras from all over the world. He is renowned for his endearing style and charming personality. He recently released his second solo album Abhaile. Members of the Livingston County Concert Association prepare to witness a delicious performance of great music. Members who have already renewed their membership for this season will be able to pick up their tickets at the auditorium before the concert. Members who have not yet renewed will be able to do so when they arrive at the concert. New memberships are available for those who wish to join and attend this concert and the remaining four concerts in the 2021-2022 series. Concert attendees will need to follow the COVID-19 mitigation protocol established by PTHS. At this point, protocol requires that a mask be worn at all times at school. Social distancing in the school commons and the auditorium will also be encouraged. Hand disinfection stations will also be available. Memberships for the upcoming season are $ 50 for an adult. A single parent family membership is available for $ 60. A membership for two families is available for $ 110. All high school students in Livingston County can attend the concerts free of charge. All members can also bring their children and grandchildren with them at no additional cost. Individual tickets for this concert will be available in the auditorium prior to the concert. Adult tickets cost $ 25. Contact Ruth Schlosser at 815-844-6394 for more information. For more information on the Livingston County Concert Association, contact Rod or Dorothy Patterson at 815-844-7833 or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daily-journal.com/life/entertainment/irelands-greatest-showman-performing-in-pontiac/article_314db75a-17c4-11ec-b8b1-2b3fec69855d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos