Hollywood imitates Hollywood Bollywood star Ryan Reynolds





Ryan Reynolds messaged Indian fans, comparing Bollywood movies and Free Guy in video post

New Delhi, September 18: Free Guy star Ryan Reynolds messaged his Indian fans while making comparisons between most Bollywood movies and Free Guy in the video post. For example, he explained how director Shawn Levy has a hero who is “quite Romeo” and the girl is out of his league. Then there is “crazy villain, crazy action and of course dancing”. Reynolds added, “If you’re wondering if Hollywood is emulating Bollywood now, well the answer is yes, we have no shame. No shame at all. Written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, Ryan Reynolds stars as an NPC or non-playable character in an open-world GTA-like video game that wakes up and sinks into an existential crisis. So far, Free Guy has received mostly positive reviews. He scored 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. Earlier at a press conference, Reynolds described his experience playing a “naive and innocent” character. He said, “There is a movie that I love called Being There with Peter Sellers. And that was the first contact I had in this character and in this world. And there’s something really wonderful about playing a character that’s a little naive and innocent, and it’s even said in the movie, he’s a four-year-old in a way.

