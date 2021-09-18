Justin Chon opens up about Blue Bayou and racism in Hollywood

Justin Chon’s immigration drama “Blue Bayou” has the raw feel of a ’70s movie – a 16mm freewheeling, intimate scale, human drama a la John Cassevetes – but it’s a movie that probably couldn’t be made now. That’s even despite the film’s exploration of the long-standing and cutting edge issues of immigration and deportation to the United States.

Korean-American filmmaker Chon himself writes and directs the role of Antonio LeBlanc, a tattoo artist and father living in the Louisiana Bayou with his wife, Kathy (Alicia Vikander), and granddaughter, Jessie (Sydney Kowalske). Kathy has another baby on the way. Despite being an adoptee from Korea, Antonio is an American citizen like anyone, having now lived in the United States for 30 years. But after a misunderstanding with the police turned brutal, he finds himself in prison and finally in the bureaucratic hands of the ICE. Suddenly Antonio finds himself fighting for his right to live here, as a ruthless statute of limitations for adopted children states that he is not a citizen naturalized by law, meaning he is on the point of being expelled.

Related

Related

Chon was forced to make the film after reading countless poignant stories of Korean adoptees being snatched from the United States. Part of Chon’s decision to shoot the film in Louisiana – other than budgetary reasons, as he operated here on a larger canvas than his previous efforts as a micro-budget director in Los Angeles. Purple “and” Gook “- was to” see an Asian face with a southern accent “and” normalize that, because we exist there, “as he explained to IndieWire.

“Another consideration I had was trying to bring two Asian ethnicities together in one movie,” Chon said. “Most of the time, we are relegated to having only one ethnicity. It is usually just a “Korean story” or a “Japanese story”. I always wonder why we never see ourselves interacting with each other in a movie. “

So Chon turned to “the immense enclave of Americans of Vietnamese descent in New Orleans […] which I didn’t really see really explored in the movie. In “Blue Bayou,” Antonio locates a soul mate in a Vietnamese woman named Parker (Linh Dan Pham), who is dying of cancer but who emerges as a mother figure through Antonio’s many difficult times.

The film was shot on location in Louisiana at the end of 2019 for a month, before which Chon worked closely with his actors in rehearsal. While Chon may have expected the film to come out sooner, he said staying with the film for a year and a half of pandemic, until its Cannes 2021 premiere in July, has not changed. the way he shaped the film in the edit. , or make his message resonate differently.

To concentrate

“This problem of deported adoptees has been going on since the Clinton administration. So this is not a new problem. It’s just that nobody knows, ”he said. “In terms of the whole aspect of police brutality, this is not a new problem either. We are in a time when people now have camera phones. “

As a Korean-American who grew up in Los Angeles, where his family was plundered in the 1992 LA riots, Chon said, “I’m no stranger to the idea of ​​police brutality. This was spurred on by the beating of Rodney King and the verdict. It was almost like déjà vu when I saw the events of 2020. […] It’s just that now it’s harder for people to get away with things like that. These are the same issues that we have been dealing with for a long time.

While the math around running in 2020 didn’t specifically inform the making of “Blue Bayou,” Chon said his own encounters with racism in Hollywood ultimately forced him to turn to the movies. Prior to making his directorial debut in 2015 with “Man Up”, Chon appeared on television and as Eric Yorkie in the “Twilight” film series.

“To be honest, I felt a glass ceiling,” he said of his Hollywood debut. “I could see my future for the next 10 years of what I was going to be allowed and not allowed to do, where my place was in the industry and the maximum of that.”

courtesy of the filmmakers

He said that on a “network TV show, I can make a lot of money and be a supporting character, where I do tech on a show, or I play a young lawyer.” These are the auditions I went to and the things I booked. But becoming a father himself at the end of 2017 turned the types of unsatisfactory projects on offer upside down. “I was having a baby and I wasn’t happy with it.”

Chon recalled a specific incident on a TV show, albeit in cowardly terms, with a director “who has been around for some time, [who] was having trouble blocking a scene. I tried to talk about my suggestion, and he immediately closed me up and asked me what I was being paid for. I told him, and he said, “Exactly, so stay in your place. He said [something] not as good as what I’m saying. It just made me think that some people have the privilege and are allowed to take on these responsibilities. But I just don’t understand why they were given the key. So I was like ‘I can do a good job, or I can do a better job than this guy.’ “

In 2016, Chon wrote a editorial for NBC about coming out of a racist audition, where he was asked to assign an Asian accent, or to leave. He said he felt like “this is my place, and they expect me to stay in this place. And there is not much recourse for it.

But Chon said there was ultimately a silver lining in his uncomfortable experiences as a trying actor in Hollywood, where actors of color are to this day often stereotyped and given peripheral roles.

“Making my own art is quite liberating that way, where I feel like I have a kind of autonomy. Whether it is failure or adversity, these are all blessings. They taught me what I value, what is important to me and the things I have to fight for, ”he said.

“Blue Bayou” is now in Focus Features theaters.

Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.