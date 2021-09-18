Entertainment
Micky Dolenz of the Monkees in the Vampire Era of Hollywood with Alice Cooper
Micky Dolenz is, in theory, on the phone a music reporter from Phoenix to talk about the Monkees farewell tour he launched a few days earlier with Michael Nesmith.
But first, he would like to ask a few questions.
“Are you calling from Phoenix?” asks Dolenz.
“Do you know my friend Alice?”
His friend Alice, of course, is Alice Cooper, the shock-rock pioneer with whom he formed a celebrity drinking group known as Hollywood Vampires in the 1970s.
The other members included Keith Moon, Harry Nilsson, Bernie Taupin, Ringo Starr and John Lennon.
“As you know, we have come a long way,” says Dolenz.
“When I first moved to Laurel Canyon, he lived across the street in rented accommodation. He wasn’t Alice yet. He was Vince, as you know. But then he was. became, of course, Alice, and we became really good friends. “
Cooper eventually moved into what Dolenz remembers as a beautiful house right next to his own.
“I don’t know why or how, but we get along well,” Dolenz said. “We never worked together. It was all about friendship and camaraderie.”
The Monkees and Alice Cooper were both theatrical
They may have been soul mates of sorts.
“I think maybe it’s because Alice, as you know, was and is a theatrical act, like the Monkees were. We’re theatrical. Like Kiss. Or the Who. It was. Broadway. Alice is probably one of the biggest theatrical rock stars on Broadway. And the Monkees were essentially theatrical. So that’s probably one of the reasons we got along. “
At one point, that friendship gave way to Hollywood vampires.
“Alice and I kind of started,” Dolenz says. “To most people they describe it as a drinking club. But it actually started out as a softball team.”
They would get together on weekends and play softball games for charity.
“We got into a sort of league with other record companies and we played firefighters or police,” Dolenz says.
“We would go to boys ‘schools and underprivileged kids’ camps and play softball. That’s how it started. And Alice came up with the name, of course.”
They even had their own team jerseys with big red Vs.
“Alice tended to be the pitcher,” Dolenz says. “Peter Tork, who was probably the best baseball player on the team, was playing left field. I wasn’t that good. I was playing first base, usually.”
Lennon never played, but he did show up to games and certainly show up at the bar.
Membership was relatively smooth, if you will.
Hollywood vampire membership was fluid
“We would pass all kinds of different people,” Dolenz says. “But after the game, we would go to the Rainbow (Bar and Grill) and party.”
In an interview with the Quietus, Cooper said, “It was kind of a last drinking bar. And we would sit there every night waiting for what Keith Moon was going to wear… was he going to be Hitler or was he going to be Queen Elizabeth? “
To this day, there is a Hollywood Vampire plaque on the Rainbow’s wall listing Dolenz and other members with Cooper as president and Moon as vice-president.
Cooper and Dolenz have remained friends over the years.
In 2019, Dolenz was a featured guest at Alice Cooper’s annual Rock Teen Center fundraiser at Las Sendas Golf Club, where he sang “Last Train to Clarksville” and “I’m a Believer” , playfully saying to the crowd, “If you know the words, don’t sing, that turns me off.”
“We learned to play golf simultaneously thanks to my beloved ex-wife, Samantha (Fair), who passed away,” recalls Dolenz.
“His dad who lived with us and his mum, he was a good old English duffer, that’s the term they use. He played golf. And he taught me how to play myself and Alice.”
Cooper, of course, has become, as Dolenz puts it, “almost a pro”.
And Dolenz?
“I haven’t played recently, really,” he says.
Dolenz returns to the valley on Sunday September 19 with Michael Nesmith on the Monkees farewell tour.
The Monkees farewell tour
When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 19.
Or: Celebrity Theater, 440 N. 32nd St., Phoenix.
Admission: $ 40 to $ 204.
Details: 602-267-1600, celebritytheater.com Complete proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of required event.
Contact the reporter at [email protected] or 602-444-4495. Follow him on twitter @EdMasley.
