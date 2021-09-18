Reliance Entertainment and T-Series sign $ 0.13 million deal: Bollywood impact





Indian producers have started releasing films in theaters but the response has not been great. Things … [+] may change as larger films schedule theatrical releases.

AFP via Getty Images

Indian film producers Reliance Entertainment and T-Series have announced a deal that will result in an investment of around $ 0.13 million (around Rs 1,000 crore) in films, which will be primarily for theatrical releases. The announcement comes at a time when three big-budget films, titled by the country’s top actors, could not bring any major relief for the theatrical business. Akshay Kumars BellBotttom and Kangana Ranauts Thalaivi hit theaters but failed to garner an impressive number at the box office. The directors agreed to release the films digitally, a few weeks after the theatrical release, due to dismal box office performances. One of the first films to be part of the collaboration will be Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Insiders suggest that three big-budget films and a few low-budget, content-focused films will be made as part of the collaboration over the next 24-36 months. It may take at least two years for a project as part of the collaboration to see the light of day, but the announcement is a relief for exhibitors. It reaffirms the producers’ faith in theatrical business. Producer and film trade expert Girish Johar agrees and says: Over the past two years, the entertainment industry has suffered a particular setback, given the shutdown of cinemas in most parts of the country. From the creative writing of the story and screenplay to pre-production, production and the final show line, every aspect has been affected by the pandemic. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> He added that making films is a team effort and it has been difficult for everyone, including the exhibitors. However, the announcement of this agreement is a positive gesture. The fact that more than a thousand crore rupees will be invested in the cinema which will find its place in theaters, will certainly bring hope to the operators and owners of theaters. Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibashish Sarkar said, “The Reliance – T Series deal is clearly film-centric. Films are conceptualized, packaged and created for theatrical releases. That said, once the films are released. ready to release, and if theaters are still closed at that time; manufacturers will take the call at this point if there is a possibility of direct digital releases. We believe that once cinemas open across the country and much of the vaccination is done, audience attendance will shift to the pre-Covid scenario over a period of 6 to 12 months next, he adds. According to a press release, the list for the Reliance-TSeries collaboration includes Hindi remakes of blockbuster Tamil drama and action thrillers, a historical biopic and a spy thriller. A courtroom drama, a real-life movie, and a few comedies are also part of the slate. Considering the kind of investment the new deal would bring, it should definitely bring relief to the Hindi film industry. However, the actual impact will depend on two factors. The first is that the maximum population of India should be vaccinated, and the second is that people should also come out of their fear and come out of the comfort of their homes.

