John Cena reacts to Bollywood legend’s insane body transformation

WWE Legend John Cena seems quite impressed with Bollywood veteran Arshad Warsi’s bodily transformation.

John Cena’s Instagram is one of the most fascinating accounts on the social media site. The former WWE Champion regularly posts pictures without context on his grip.

Cena occasionally posts photos of Indian celebrities on his account. He has an incredibly large number of fans in the Indian subcontinent, and each of these posts elicits hundreds of thousands of reactions. Cena’s latest post shows him appreciating Bollywood legend Arshad Warsi’s awe-inspiring body transformation.

Warsi recently posted a photo showing his body transformation for his next project. Cena noticed the post and decided to share it on his journal. Check out the two messages below:

John Cena is a fitness enthusiast himself

Before becoming famous in WWE, John Cena pursued a career in bodybuilding in the late 90s. Cena is originally from West Newbury, Massachusetts, and moved to California to try his hand at bodybuilding in 1998.

Cena made his WWE Main List debut in 2002 after working on his craft at Ohio Valley Wrestling. He had a pretty impressive physique from the start. Coupled with his mic skills, he was a complete package.

Former WWE Big Show Superstar credited John Cena for his insane body transformation:

I said Who would want to see a giant with abs? And John just looked at me and said Yeah, a giant with abs, who would have want to see this and he’s gone. And the way he did it, the way John hit me with that comment, for once in my 40s, it started a fire under my fat ass **, Show said.

As for Arshad Warsi, he has been a mainstay of Bollywood since 1996. Warsi has made a name for himself in the Indian film industry with a long list of memorable films including Munna Bhai MBBS, Dhammal, and Golmaal. His fans are excited to see him in his new avatar in his next project.

