2021 Emmys: What to Know and Where to Watch





The 2021 Emmy Awards take place on Sunday to honor talented artists, producers, directors and artisans for their excellence in prime-time television programming.

And the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, organizers of the annual ceremony, is promising an unforgettable night, hoping to bring back some sense of normalcy to viewers undermined by the pandemic in these unprecedented times. This year, Cédric the Animator takes center stage as master of ceremonies for the first time. And a limited number of stars, presenters, nominees and their guests are also scheduled to attend the event in person.

Netflix’s historical drama “The Crown” and Disney + “The Mandalorian” spinoff series “Star Wars” are the TV shows to beat with 24 nominations each, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series. Superhero series “WandaVision” follows closely with 23 nominations, while dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale” and sketch comedy “Saturday Night Live” tie for third most nominations with 21 nods head each. The comedy series “Ted Lasso” is lagging behind with 20 nominations.

Other top contenders include the horror drama series “Lovecraft Country” and the period drama “The Queen’s Gambit” with 18 nominations each. Will HBO’s 130 total nominations prevail over Netflix’s 129 remarkable total nominations? Or will Netflix finally win the top prize for Outstanding Drama Series Night for the first time? Indeed, everyone is betting on how the 73rd Primetime Emmys will turn out, but we can at least tell you how to watch the biggest TV night of the year.

When and where to watch the 2021 Emmy Awards: “Red Carpet Live: Emmy Awards 2021” at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

The Biggest Night on TV kicks off with a pre-show, with fun interviews, winner predictions, and a glimpse of this year’s unique on-screen moments. Coverage of the Emmys red carpet will air on People TV, People.com, EW.com and EW’s social platforms on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

“The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards” on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT On Sunday, Cedric the Entertainer hosts the annual ceremony from the Event Deck at LA Live, near the usual Emmys base at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. For those without access to a television, the awards ceremony can also be streamed live via Paramount +, Hulu Plus Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. The presenters / attendees of the 2021 Emmy Awards Some celebrities will make special appearances during the show. Dolly Parton, Awkwafina, Ellen Pompeo, LL Cool J, Ava DuVernay, Paulina Alexis, Anthony Anderson, Angela Bassett, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Lane Factor, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera , Sterlin Harjo, Devery Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Vanessa Lachey, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Jessica Long, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Bowen Yang. The 2021 Emmy nominees Outstanding Drama Series “The boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The crown”

“The Mandalorian”

“Land of love”

“Pose”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“It’s us” Outstanding comic series “Blackish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Stylo15”

“Emilie in Paris”

“Hacks”

“Ted Lasso”

“The stewardess”

“The Kominsky Method” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Reg-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jonathan Majors, “Land of love”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Uzo Aduba, “In process”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Jurnee Smollett, “Land of love”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Michael K. Williams, “Land of Love”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

OT Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

Chris Sullivan, “This is Us” Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Aunjanue Ellis, “Land of love” Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan” Best Leading Actress in a Comedy Series Aidy Bryant, “Shriller”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Stewardess”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks” Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Rosie Perez, “The Stewardess”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” Exceptional limited series “Easttown Mare”

“I can destroy you”

“Wanda Vision”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Underground Railroad” Outstanding TV Movie “Uncle Franck”

“Sylvie’s love”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts presents: Mahalia”

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas in the Square” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Defeat”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton” Best Leading Actress in a Limited Series or Film Kate Winslet, “Easttown Mare”

Michaela Coel, “I can destroy you”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genie: Aretha” Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Film Jean Smart, “Easttown Mare”

Julianne Nicholson, “Easttown Mare”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Film Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Evan Peters, “Easttown Mare”

Paapa Essiedu, “I can destroy you” Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”

Charles Dance, “The Crown”

Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”

Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian” Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Phylicia Rashad, “This is us”

Sophie Okonedo, “Ratché” Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”

Dan Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method” Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Amazing Playlist”

Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” Outstanding Variety Sketch Series “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live” Outstanding Variety Discussion Series “Conan”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last week tonight with John Oliver” Exceptional competition program “Fantastic race”

“I have arrived!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top chef”

“The voice” Exceptional host for a reality or competition-reality program RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Nicole Byer, “Nailed!”

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, “Top Chef”

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank”

