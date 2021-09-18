Entertainment
Did Varun Dhawan just search Bollywood celebrities on vacation in the Maldives?
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently took to his official Instagram account and shared a snapshot of his breakfast bowl. The photo showed Dhawan enjoying a delicious bowl of cereal with milk to start his new day. The Badlapur The actor poked fun at celebrities who are on vacation in the Maldives by mentioning that he was not in the Maldives.
The actor is apparently enjoying his vacation with his wife Natasha Dalal in Goa. Take a look at his shot.
Varun Dhawan laughs at celebrities vacationing in Maldives
Kareena Kapoor Khan is on vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The Veere Di Wedding the star treated her fans with snaps from her vacation. The Coolie n ° 1 Star Varun Dhawan examines the cast as she shares a photo of her bowl of breakfast cereal. A jug from which milk is poured is also visible, however, Dhawan is missing from the photo. Sharing the cliché, Dhawan wrote: “Not in the Maldives (sic).”
It appears that Dhawan is currently on vacation in Goa. A restaurant named Pousada by the Beach in Goa took their Insta account and posted a boomerang video featuring the Kalank actor. In the video, Varun can be seen greeting their pet dog named Chai. A woman wearing red bracelets (face not visible) is also seen petting the dog. Several hashtags added in the post suggest that it could be the actor’s wife, Natasha Dalal. The caption of the post read: “Chai meets Varun Dhawan @pousadabythebeachgoa again. @Varundvn @ natashadalal88 #varundhawan.”
Recently, Dhawan has dropped several shots featuring himself and Dalal. The celebrity couple can be seen having drinks together. As for the legend, the Student of the year the actor wrote: “The only way I know I’m alive.” Many fans and subscribers dropped red hearts and heart-eyed emojis on the post.
Dhawan married his longtime girlfriend Dalal earlier this year in January in an intimate ceremony. The wedding was attended only by immediate family and a handful of industry friends. After the official union, Dhawan dropped a series of photos and wrote, “Long-standing love has just become official.”
Later in March, the actor also shared a pair of adorable photos with Dhawan. He captioned it, “Not on honeymoon.”
Meanwhile, for strangers, after his wedding, Dhawan left for Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for his next film, Bhediya. The film also features Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Throughout their stay, Dhawan treated his fans and followers with photos and videos.
(Image: Instagram / @ Varundvn)
