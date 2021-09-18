In bed with Ruhi Singh: the 25-year-old actor reveals his best-kept secrets

Actress Ruhi Singh enjoys telling stories, both to viewers and to herself. The star of the webseries Chakravyuh and Lugaai on the run, Ruhi says, There is no one there to tell me a bedtime story, so I tell one. I imagine that I am in a jungle, in a mountain, near a bonfire and that I am weaving a tale around it. Ruhi has just returned from a 10 day retreat in Ladakh where she attended a Vipassana course and neither spoke nor listened to anyone.

Ruhi has a new musical single coming up and she’s launching her fashion brand in a few weeks. This year, the ski enthusiast has promised herself a long ski trip in the snow capped mountains of Gulmarg because I love to master everything I take, be it comedy, dancing, singing, fashion, parkour or skiing.

List three things that no one knows about you.

1. People expect me to party all night and wake up late, so they are shocked to learn that I sleep at 10pm and wake up at 6.30am.

2. I’m a complete nerd when it comes to space; there was a conversation about a ticket to Mars, and I wanted to request it.

3. I am associated with a rehabilitation and detoxification center in Pune.

What do you like to watch on TV?

I love watching apocalyptic and futuristic shows as an action and sci-fi fan. TheWonderful Mrs. Maisel is one of my favorite shows because of the costumes. My soul dates back to the 1950s. The music I love is from that time too.

What would you like on your bedside table?

A nice lamp with a lot of details. I am obsessed with classic furniture, mansions and palaces of yesteryear.

What is it that gives you goosebumps?

The caterpillars. I agree with rodents but I am not a fan of insects. And I can’t be in a room with negative energy or pretentious people.

What do you read in bed?

Currently, The spy by Paulo Coelho who is inspired by the life of Mata Hari; and The midnight library by Matt Haig. Earlier, I was reading Sapiens: A Brief History of Humanity by Yuval Noah Harari like everyone was talking about.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#AlphaFemme. A man can complete you, but only you can complete yourself.

Bedside stories

How many pillows do you sleep with?

Only one but it is really soft so that the fabric does not damage my hair. These days, satin pillows are one thing.

What do you eat when you loot the fridge at midnight?

Instant noodles with cheese. Spicy Indian cuisine is my guilty pleasure.

What are you wearing in bed?

Small boxer shorts and a white cotton t-shirt. I was very impressed with the dresses in The wonderful Mrs. Maisel and tried to wear one but just couldn’t sleep in it.

The last person you usually send goodnight messages to?

My mom.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

I drink a liter of water.

This or that?

Lassi or chai?

I like chai. I make all English breakfast and kettle tea as a daily morning ritual.

Bungee jumping or scuba diving?

I tried scuba diving, I want to bungee jumping now.

Mountains or beaches?

I love the mountains, the jungles, the greenery and the cold.

September 19, 2021

