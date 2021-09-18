‘Jagged Little Pill’ addresses ‘mistakes’ around gender non-conforming role – The Hollywood Reporter

Ahead of Little shredded pill ‘When Broadway reopened on October 21, its producers apologized for mishandling a character’s gender identity, describing several steps the production took to provide a clearer and more respectful portrayal of their nonconforming character. to the genre.

On Friday, the show’s lead producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price released a lengthy statement on the production’s website and on social media, acknowledging the missteps in the way they spoke publicly. and identified Jo, a teenage boy in love who deals with religious parents, their sexuality and an embittered relationship while pursuing their own gender journey, which has no confirmed outcome on the show.

The statement began by thanking “those who have spoken on this subject” before acknowledging the time it took for the production to respond publicly to criticism of its language and characterization of Jo. “We owe you a response in both word and deed,” the statement read. “It took a while to put the actions in place, so we also apologize for the delay in these comments. We recognized the importance of the job and decided that doing it right was more important than doing it quickly.

The question regarding Jo’s gender and whether they identified broadly as non-binary, as some other more specific gender identity, or not at all, arose as the show moved from a Boston stage to Broadway. The character was played by Lauren Patten, a cisgender woman, but Little jagged pill also made direct reference to the fact that Jo at the very least was not a cisgender woman or man, with the character using pronouns and having her identity invalidated by various people around them, among other narrative points. Many at the time referred to Jo as non-binary, although this identity tag was never explicitly attached to the character on the show.

Things got tough after the show moved to Broadway in 2019, and audiences watched Little jagged pill with those previous gender threads removed. Marketing had also apparently removed mentions of gender identity among the issues addressed by the show and in an interview with Vulture, Patten – who started referring to Jo with her pronouns on social media, responded to a question about the show’s pronoun change, saying, “Jo was never written other than cis.”

The statement acknowledges all of this, saying that Little shredded pill ‘s the producers “set out to portray a character on a genre journey with no known outcome” but during the creation process and the move from Boston to Broadway, mistakes were made in the way the team handled the film. character evolution in “a process designed to clarify and rationalize.”

“To compound our error, we then declared publicly and categorically that Jo was never written or conceived as non-binary. It reduced and rejected what people saw and felt in this character’s journey. We shouldn’t have done that, ”the statement said. “Instead, we should have engaged in an open discussion about nuance and the spectrum of genres. “

The producers acknowledged the “hurt” of their “failure and its aftermath” as well as the “silence” for the cast and fans of Jagged Little Pill, before describing four key areas in which the team has since taken action to. correct errors in their representation of Jo. It begins by explicitly stating that Jo’s is “the story of a gender nonconforming teenager who is on an open journey when it comes to his queer identity and gender identity.” He then confirms that a new dramaturgy team featuring non-binary, transgender and BIPOC performances has been asked to “review” the script and help the show “commit to clarity and integrity in the storytelling of Jo’s story ”.

They also addressed the issue of casting, promising that the production has adopted practices that “intentionally broaden” hiring for “all roles to performers of all gender identities.” This involves ensuring that all future castings are not only explicit about Jo’s gender journey, but “will prioritize auditioning for actors for the role who are on gender journeys or personally understand this. experience – including non-binary, gender fluent, gendered artists – or otherwise fall under the umbrella of the trans community.

Tiwary, David and Price also confirmed several other off-screen efforts, including partnerships with The Trevor Project and Trans Lifeline, as well as anti-bias training related to transphobia and anti-racism that will be offered to existing members of the l ‘business to help support a more inclusive, safe and supportive environment for Little jagged pillnew non-binary, trans, queer and BIPOC recruits from.

“We are doing these things so as not to stifle the debate around these issues,” the statement concluded. “We are touched and grateful for the critical conversations that continue to occur. We welcome all who would be constructive in this endeavor. Broadway has a lot of work to do. We have a lot of work to do. We can’t wait to do it together.

Little jagged pill is based on Alanis Morissette’s 1995 hit album of the same name, with music by Morissette and Glen Ballard. The show is directed by Diane Paulus, with her book written by Diablo Cody and a choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. After its premiere at the American Repertory Theater in Massachusetts on May 5, 2018, it premiered at the Broadhurst Theater on Broadway in November 2019, before opening on December 5 of the same year.

You can read the full statement on Little jagged pillproducers of here.