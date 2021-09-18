Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in “Morning Show” Season 2 – The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return as anchors Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, respectively, in season two of The morning show on Apple TV +. The two great ladies, along with actors Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Desean Terry, Hasan Minhaj and Julianna Margulies, spoke to Hollywood journalist in the video (above) all about the new season of their award-winning series, which picks up nine months after the dramatic events of the season one finale.

“I think she just took some ‘time for me’ and [is] have a deep thought, ”Aniston says of where her character, Alex, is at the start of season two versus the end of season one. “She’s really trying to take a hard look at what happened.”

Says Crudup of his character, Cory Ellison, “He went from being a person heavily invested in disrupting the power structures that people take for granted, to becoming a pillar of those power structures himself.”

“I feel like the first season was about the storm as a revolution and the second season is now, ‘Okay, the revolution has taken place; who is responsible and what are the rules? ‘ Says Witherspoon. “And, we all sort of navigate as a bunch of coworkers, and at that point, all the other things that happen in our personal lives are all over the place as well.”

The drama on a morning news show once again tackles topical and topical issues, as season two unfolds in the early months of 2020 leading up to lockdowns induced by the COVID-19 pandemic in the USA. time.

“It was juicy,” says Pittman, who plays Mia. “It was meaty. It kind of matured the environment so that we could get through the season, because audiences know what’s coming up, but none of the characters do.

“It’s almost like watching a horror movie where the audience knows the monster is around the corner, but the characters don’t,” said Duplass, who plays Chip. “It was a very smart way to approach him. “

“By the time we started shooting season two, we had to do what we had shot before,” says Carbonell, who plays Yanko. “We had to stop filming, because of the shutdown of course and the writers had to leave, and [showrunner] Kerrey Ehrin and the writers had to rethink the entire second season because we’re a news show and they had to incorporate COVID into some fashion. “

“It was really surreal to play a character next that brings back things that happened a few months ago,” said Minhaj, who plays newcomer Eric. “And so sometimes we would cut a scene and I was like, ‘Wow, that was four months ago, that was pretty wild. “”

This season also addresses the systemic racism within the home network culture of the morning news program, UBA. The stars have spoken about the importance of bringing up this topic this season.

“We are going through what has been one of the greatest racial calculations in American history,” said Terry, who plays Daniel. “So something that moved America and the world as much as it did, and a show that talks about hot topics… we had to move the conversation forward.”

“It was just a ripe environment to strike up a nuanced conversation about what it feels like for people of color to be ‘chosen’ in this environment which is almost entirely white,” Pittman explains. “And the pressures, difficulties and challenges they face trying to be their best in the midst of what seems like a constant hostility directed at them on a daily basis.”

While the second season sees many actors from the first season returning to the series, such as Pittman, Terry, Duplass, and Carbonell, new faces are joining the cast this season as well, including Minhaj and Margulies. The old one IS and The good woman The star plays Laura Peterson, a news anchor who presents challenges for Alex and Bradley.

“I think the biggest challenge my character poses for them is the fact that she doesn’t have any skeletons in her closet and is completely comfortable in her skin,” says Margulies.

Alex and Bradley are both making their own journeys this season to feel good about themselves and not worry too much about how they are viewed by others. Given their careers that span decades, the stars opened up about when they reached this point in their own lives.

“I think it’s just a lifelong thing for me too, like learning that I don’t have to please everyone, that I don’t have to make everyone happy, that you can’t make everyone happy, ”says Witherspoon. “It’s such a trip and such an important place to land… I remember a girlfriend saying to me: ’40, this is so good, it’s just going to change your world. ‘ Maybe it was in my forties that I started to feel this way.

“It’s a work in progress, always,” says Aniston. “I have to say, do this show and play a character who goes through as much as she goes through, and has to exhibit and be as raw as she is. And there’s such a “F it” mindset that she’s been in, has been really liberating in a way.

Watch the video above to learn more. The morning show The 10-episode second season premieres September 17 on Apple TV + with new episodes each week.