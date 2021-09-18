Entertainment
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in “Morning Show” Season 2 – The Hollywood Reporter
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return as anchors Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, respectively, in season two of The morning show on Apple TV +. The two great ladies, along with actors Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Desean Terry, Hasan Minhaj and Julianna Margulies, spoke to Hollywood journalist in the video (above) all about the new season of their award-winning series, which picks up nine months after the dramatic events of the season one finale.
“I think she just took some ‘time for me’ and [is] have a deep thought, ”Aniston says of where her character, Alex, is at the start of season two versus the end of season one. “She’s really trying to take a hard look at what happened.”
Says Crudup of his character, Cory Ellison, “He went from being a person heavily invested in disrupting the power structures that people take for granted, to becoming a pillar of those power structures himself.”
“I feel like the first season was about the storm as a revolution and the second season is now, ‘Okay, the revolution has taken place; who is responsible and what are the rules? ‘ Says Witherspoon. “And, we all sort of navigate as a bunch of coworkers, and at that point, all the other things that happen in our personal lives are all over the place as well.”
The drama on a morning news show once again tackles topical and topical issues, as season two unfolds in the early months of 2020 leading up to lockdowns induced by the COVID-19 pandemic in the USA. time.
“It was juicy,” says Pittman, who plays Mia. “It was meaty. It kind of matured the environment so that we could get through the season, because audiences know what’s coming up, but none of the characters do.
“It’s almost like watching a horror movie where the audience knows the monster is around the corner, but the characters don’t,” said Duplass, who plays Chip. “It was a very smart way to approach him. “
“By the time we started shooting season two, we had to do what we had shot before,” says Carbonell, who plays Yanko. “We had to stop filming, because of the shutdown of course and the writers had to leave, and [showrunner] Kerrey Ehrin and the writers had to rethink the entire second season because we’re a news show and they had to incorporate COVID into some fashion. “
“It was really surreal to play a character next that brings back things that happened a few months ago,” said Minhaj, who plays newcomer Eric. “And so sometimes we would cut a scene and I was like, ‘Wow, that was four months ago, that was pretty wild. “”
This season also addresses the systemic racism within the home network culture of the morning news program, UBA. The stars have spoken about the importance of bringing up this topic this season.
“We are going through what has been one of the greatest racial calculations in American history,” said Terry, who plays Daniel. “So something that moved America and the world as much as it did, and a show that talks about hot topics… we had to move the conversation forward.”
“It was just a ripe environment to strike up a nuanced conversation about what it feels like for people of color to be ‘chosen’ in this environment which is almost entirely white,” Pittman explains. “And the pressures, difficulties and challenges they face trying to be their best in the midst of what seems like a constant hostility directed at them on a daily basis.”
While the second season sees many actors from the first season returning to the series, such as Pittman, Terry, Duplass, and Carbonell, new faces are joining the cast this season as well, including Minhaj and Margulies. The old one IS and The good woman The star plays Laura Peterson, a news anchor who presents challenges for Alex and Bradley.
“I think the biggest challenge my character poses for them is the fact that she doesn’t have any skeletons in her closet and is completely comfortable in her skin,” says Margulies.
Alex and Bradley are both making their own journeys this season to feel good about themselves and not worry too much about how they are viewed by others. Given their careers that span decades, the stars opened up about when they reached this point in their own lives.
“I think it’s just a lifelong thing for me too, like learning that I don’t have to please everyone, that I don’t have to make everyone happy, that you can’t make everyone happy, ”says Witherspoon. “It’s such a trip and such an important place to land… I remember a girlfriend saying to me: ’40, this is so good, it’s just going to change your world. ‘ Maybe it was in my forties that I started to feel this way.
“It’s a work in progress, always,” says Aniston. “I have to say, do this show and play a character who goes through as much as she goes through, and has to exhibit and be as raw as she is. And there’s such a “F it” mindset that she’s been in, has been really liberating in a way.
Watch the video above to learn more. The morning show The 10-episode second season premieres September 17 on Apple TV + with new episodes each week.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/jennifer-aniston-reese-witherspoon-the-morning-show-season-2-1235015696/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]