Chess pioneer Nona Gaprindashvili sues Netflix for “The Queen’s Gambit”: NPR

The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix captured tens of millions of viewers last year, sparking a nationwide chess race and making its fictional protagonist an instant icon.

And that’s not all he did, according to a real-life champ. Georgian chess legend Nona Gaprindashvili, who made history as the world’s first female grandmaster, says the show downplayed her career and damaged her reputation in one sentence.

Gaprindashvili is now suing Netflix for libel and invasion of privacy, according to a 25 page complaint filed Thursday in a California federal district court. The case centers on one scene towards the end of the last episode of the series.

In it, the intelligent heroine Beth Harmon takes on a Russian grandmaster at the Moscow International (both characters are fictional). A comments from a radio commentator that she is not considered an important player by her male competitors:

“The only thing unusual about her, really, is her gender. And even that is not unique to Russia. There is Nona Gaprindashvili, but she is the female world champion and has never faced men. he says, as the camera briefly passes over a woman. member of the audience watching the chess match.

The real Gaprindashvili, now 80, and her legal team call this line “patently false … grossly sexist and demeaning”. They write in the complaint that in 1968, the year this episode takes place, she faced at least 59 male chess players, including 28 simultaneously in one game.

Further, they note, Gaprindashvili is Georgian, not Russian, a misrepresentation they say is compounded by the fact that Georgians suffered “under Russian rule” during and after the era of the Soviet Union.

The lawsuit accuses Netflix of denigrating Gaprindashvili’s accomplishments to make it a more dramatic story and dismissing his earlier defamation claim without making a public apology or retraction.

He claims at least $ 5 million in damages, arguing that the false statement caused Gaprindashvili “personal humiliation, distress and anguish, as well as damage to his profits and income, and to his continued ability. to engage in his professional life in the world of chess. “

“We think it is a very lousy thing of them to have done,” Alexander Rufus-Isaacs, one of Gaprindashvili’s lawyers, told NPR in a telephone interview. “All this program, The Queen’s Gambit, aims to show that women can be successful and how their heroine overcame prejudices. But in doing so, they ransacked the real person who really pioneered. “

Gaprindashvili declined to comment through his lawyers in Georgia.

Netflix has said in a written statement that it believes his case has no legal basis. “Netflix has nothing but the utmost respect for Ms. Gaprindashvili and her illustrious career, but we believe this claim has no merit and will vigorously defend the case,” wrote a spokesperson.

Who is Nona Gaprindashvili?

Gaprindashvili made a career of breaking down barriers in the male-dominated world of chess.

She was born in 1941 in the Republic of Georgia (“where chess is very important,” says Rufus-Isaacs), and started playing professionally at the age of 13. She became world champion at 20 and held this title. until 1978.

Over the decades, she has won 25 medals at the Chess Olympics, held positions in the Georgian parliament and received the Georgian Order of Excellence. Tbilisi’s chess palace is dedicated to him, the complaint notes. And she continues to participate in senior tournaments, winning the World Championship title among players 65 and older in 2019.

Gaprindashvili started competing (and defeating) men in 1962, and has spoken and written about the difficulties she encountered in countering the stereotype that female chess players were inferior to men.

“She overcame a lot of prejudices,” said Rufus-Isaacs. “The male players of the ’60s weren’t the most progressive group of guys, and they took it very personally when faced by a young girl. And Nona found that a lot of them … were going very well. away. to avoid the embarrassment they viewed as being beaten by a woman. “

Gaprindashvili was known for her aggressive style. The complaint mentions a legendary tournament in which she and her opponent only accepted a draw when there were “hardly any pieces left on the board.” The Soviet Chess Federation then declared the match the best chess game of the year, and the complaint states that Gaprindashvili’s opponent had such a psychological impact that he did not participate in the tournaments. ‘Next year.

The case and its allegations

Gaprindashvili’s achievements made headlines during the 20th century, according to the complaint, and many social media users and news outlets challenged Netflix’s framing of his career after The Queen’s Gambit was released last October.

Gaprindashvili had contacted Netflix to raise his concerns through a previous legal team, according to Rufus-Isaacs. He said Netflix called the line in question “harmless,” rather than offering recognition or a cure.

The TV series is based on a 1983 novel by Walter Tevis, which refers to Gaprindashvili but says she had “met all these great Russian masters many times before”.

Rufus-Isaacs said Netflix should have kept the novel’s original wording or used a fictitious name.

A spokesperson for the company did not respond to an email requesting comment on specific aspects of the complaint.

Netflix said 62 million households had aired the seven-episode series within a month of its release. It became the first series in history to dominate Nielsen’s streaming charts for three straight weeks and is up for 18 Emmy Awards on Sunday.