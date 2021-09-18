Top player tax evasion over 20 crore, according to income tax department





According to the agency, during searches of the premises of the actor and his associates, prosecution evidence relating to tax evasion was found.



Days after the Income Tax Department raided premises linked to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, the agency released a statement on Saturday, without naming him, claiming it had detected tax evasion. over 20 crore so far. The Income Tax Department conducted a search and seizure operation at various premises of a leading player in Mumbai and also a Lucknow based industry group engaged in infrastructure development . A total of 28 premises spread across Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi and Gurugram were covered by the search operation, he said. According to the agency, during searches of the premises of the actor and his associates, prosecution evidence relating to tax evasion was found. The main operating mode The actor’s follow-up had been to funnel his unrecorded income in the form of bogus unsecured loans to numerous bogus entities, the ministry said. Investigations to date have revealed the use of 20 of these listings, which providers, after review, have accepted under oath of having given false accommodation listings. They agreed to have issued checks instead of cash. There have been cases where business receipts have been camouflaged as loans in the books of accounts for tax evasion purposes, he said. The agency said the bogus loans were being used to make investments and acquire property. The charitable foundation formed by the actor on July 21, 2020, had collected donations in the amount of 18.94 crore from April 1, 2021 to date, of which it has spent around 1.9 crore on various relief works and the balance of 17 crore was found lying in the foundation’s bank account. Funds to the tune of 2.1 crore were also raised by the charity foundation from foreign donors on a crowdfunding platform in violation of the FCRA. [Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act] regulations, the agency said. The simultaneous searches of the Lucknow-based infrastructure group, in which the actor had entered into a joint venture real estate project and invested substantial funds, resulted in the detection of tax evasion and irregularities in the books of account, the IT department said. It was alleged that the group was involved in bogus billing of outsourcing expenses and siphoning of funds. The evidence of these bogus contracts found so far amounts to over 65 crore … said infrastructure group / company has entered into questionable circular transactions of up to 175 crore with a Jaipur-based infrastructure company, the agency said. The IT department seized 1.8 crore in cash and placed 11 lockers under restraining order. The search operation is still continuing, he said. IT Department Expands Investigation of Actor Sonu Sood; search for several premises In a statement released Friday, Human Rights Watch accused Indian authorities of using “politically motivated” allegations of tax evasion and financial irregularities to silence human rights activists, journalists and other government critics. . On September 15, tax authorities raided the premises of Sonu Sood, an actor, in Mumbai, alleging tax evasion in connection with a real estate transaction, the NGO said, saying the raids appeared to be “politically motivated. “, because the actor had received a lot of praise. for philanthropic work during the pandemic, especially to fill gaps created by government lockdown policies and health care inadequacies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tax-evasion-of-over-twenty-crore-by-prominent-actor-says-i-t-department/article36531417.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos