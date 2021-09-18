Entertainment
Hollywood stars shine in Fort Worth’s 5 most popular stories this week
Editor’s Note: A lot has happened this week, so here’s your chance to catch up. Read on for the most popular headlines of the week.
1.Fort Worth’s new favorite sport follows the stars of Yellowstone spin off 1883. Since the shooting of the Yellowstone spin off 1883 started in the Fort Worth area at the end of August, local fans have embarked on a modern shooter: take photos of celebrity sightings and post them on social media. Catching members of the A-list cast which includes Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Billy Bob Thornton at local hot spots has been a fun chase (with no stalking arrests).
2.Where to drink in Fort Worth right now: 5 best new bars for September. A new series of bars have flocked to Fort Worth and the surrounding area, from Parker County to the Trophy Club and the hot spots in between. Bigger seems to be better with this group, as most of these newer establishments have multiple seats and lounges as well as huge patios and in some cases live music. Here are five new local bars to check out right now.
3.Prost to the biggest Oktoberfest 2021 festivities in Dallas-Fort Worth. If you’ve ever been to Munich, you know the name Oktoberfest is misleading: this annual beer festival begins at the end of September. Fort Worth has a rich German heritage, which is why it is your duty to fully participate in Oktoberfest, to raise a drink and to make the event proud. Here is a list of the biggest Oktoberfests in the city.
4.400 billion dollars The city of the future could land in the Lone Star State. The Lone Star State is one of several locations in the United States under consideration as the site of Telosa, a brand new city envisioned to one day house 5 million people and be a model of sustainability and resilience. Telosa’s developers estimate that the city built from scratch would cost more than $ 400 billion to complete over 40 years.
5. The number of “super commuters” in North Texas has increased by almost 50%. Long commutes aren’t new to North Texas, but the number of super commuters, those who travel at least 90 minutes to get to work and 90 minutes or more to get home, has increased by 49% in the Greater Texas area. 2010 to 2019. This is according to new analysis by Apartment List of US Census Bureau data.
