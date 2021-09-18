“Dazed and Confused” actor arrested for public intoxication





Another day, another celebrity arrested for an alcohol-related incident. This time, actor Jason London was booked. TMZ reports that the Dazed and confused The star got so drunk that he swerved on a road and crashed his car several times. The outlet obtained a police report revealing that London was arrested on Tuesday, September 14 at around 11:30 p.m. in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Police reportedly discovered London behind the wheel of a 2010 Nissan Maxima which was not only on fire but also stuck in a ditch. Fortunately, cops arrived at the scene before further damage could be done in London. The actor’s passenger was standing near the car. The car suffered as a result of the accident, with heavy damage to the passenger side. When asked what happened, London claimed someone slipped them aside and pulled them off the road. But the cops couldn’t believe it. They claim that London smelled of alcohol and could barely keep its balance. He could also barely speak, having a muddled speech with cops unable to understand what he was saying. After investigating the scene, cops believe London veered off the road, mowed down a sign, returned to the road, then continued, hitting a concrete object before plunging into a ditch. He was convicted of public drunkenness and left the scene of an accident. He would have been so drunk that he couldn’t even take his fingerprints at the station. London escaped a DUI, with a spokesperson for Ocean Springs PD telling TMZ the officer in the case used his own discretion. Instead of a DUI, he chose to arrest London on the other counts. London also has credits in the 1992 film Jesse in La Rage: Carrie 2, as well as the years 2001 Rambis in Outside cold. He is the twin brother of Jeremy London and is married to actress Sofia Karstens. He has a child from a previous marriage to actress Charlie Lynn Spradling.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://popculture.com/celebrity/news/dazed-and-confused-jason-london-arrested-public-intoxication-mississippi/

