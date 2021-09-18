Goodfellas Ray Liotta Tracking Shot Ruined By Dropped Line – The Hollywood Reporter





The classic tracking shot in Goodfellas who follows Henry and Karen from the back of the nightclub to the inside was ruined on the first take when another actor missed his line at the last possible moment, Ray Liotta has revealed. The iconic actor was the guest on Friday of The Rich Request Spectacle where he talked about his next movie, The Numerous Saints of Newark and his classic mafia, Goodfellas. In Numerous Saints, the previous film at The Soprano TV series, Liotta plays Aldo “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti, who is the grandfather of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) from the HBO show. “It’s raw as a mafia movie could be,” Liotta said of the David Chase project, adding that viewers didn’t need to watch. The Soprano to understand and appreciate the picture. Although discreet on Numerous Saints, Liotta was happy to share some fun facts about Martin Scorsese winning the Oscar Goodfellas. Among the accounts, Liotta said the massive and iconic follow-up plan was ruined in the first take at the very end. “There’s about 100 extras, we go into the kitchen, we have a guy taking the table and all of a sudden we’re at the center of this thing,” Liotta said. “She said, ‘What are you doing?’ and I say, ‘I’m under construction.’ And then it goes back to Henny Youngman. And after all that, he forgot his lines. He forgot his own jokes. So we had to do it again because it was all at once. Liotta also noted that he and Joe Pesci improvised the classic “How Am I Funny?” Shortly after Pesci told Liotta and Scorsese a story about a real situation he was in when someone misunderstood what he was saying and got angry. The Numerous Saints of Newark arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1. Listen to the full interview below.

