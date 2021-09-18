Entertainment
When Rumor of Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Skipped “Kid” Bhuvan Arora Meals for Two Days | Bollywood
- Bhuvan Arora said he had not had food for two days after a rumor emerged about Shah Rukh Khan’s death. He said Shah Rukh was his favorite actor as a child.
POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 2:29 PM IST
Actor Bhuvan Arora recalled an incident in his childhood where he did not eat for two days after hearing a rumor about the death of actor Shah Rukh Khan. Revealing that Shah Rukh was his favorite actor as a child, Bhuvan said the news turned out to be a rumor after a clarification appeared in the newspaper.
In an interview with a major daily, Bhuvan Arora said: “Shah Rukh Khan was my favorite actor when I was a child. In fact, once there was also a rumor about his death and when I heard about it, I didn’t eat food for two days. After those two days a story appeared in the newspaper saying it was just a rumor “and since I didn’t know the meaning of the word” rumor “, I ran to my dad and asked him what that word is. means. Although he explained to me what “rumor” means, he asked me to keep the diary aside and focus on my studies instead. So, yes, I was a die-hard fan of SRK. “
Bhuvan also revealed that he previously took Shah Rukh’s place for the actor’s film, Fan. “I also wore Shah Rukh’s clothes once. There was a simulated filming for Fan and Adi sir (Aditya Chopra) suggested my name to do a scene instead of SRK. So I did. this shot which is also present in the film. So I met SRK briefly once and I also told him my admiration for him. If he gives you five minutes of his time, it is entirely yours for that period of time. time. He’s so good. He will be 100% focused on you, so even if he talks to you for 30 seconds, during those seconds you are his world. “
Read also | With good work ahead, I’m on the right track: Bhuvan Arora
Bhuvan Arora is known for films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Naam Shabana and Tevar. He recently completed a film with Yash Raj Films. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said that I had completed an untitled YRF movie and at the same time was working with Raj & DK for a web show with Shahid Kapoor. “Fans will then see him in Haathi Mere Saathi which is released on Saturday.
