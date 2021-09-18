Entertainment
Independent music gives me more satisfaction: Irshad Ryan
Musician-singer Irshad Ryan says Bollywood is his ultimate stop, but he wants to be known as an independent artist
By Deep Saxena
UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Musician-singer Irshad Ryan says Bollywood is his ultimate stop, but he wants to be known as an independent artist.
All of his musicians dream of working in the Indian film industry. I too came to Mumbai with dreams of singing, but took the road to music and guitar to make a mark. But now I am content to do live concerts, create music, sing and perform in front of audiences in India and abroad. Independent music gives me greater satisfaction and I feel blessed to be able to do so internationally, says the 27-year-old singer.
Born and raised in Deogarh, Jharkhand, he started making music early on and performed in other towns as well. After class 12 I moved to Noida to get a visual effects diploma and there I started learning at a music school. Here, I understood the nuances of music after four years in Mumbai.
Fortunately, he had his big break early on. Soon I made my screen debut as a musician in Arijit Singhs’ chartbuster song Wafa ne bewafai ki hai which appeared on Himesh Reshmmiya. My second film was Love per square foot with Vicky Kaushal then I assisted the Sajid-Wajid duo in the movie Daddy. I also acted in a comedy show Dramatic company.
Ryan quickly understood the reality on the ground. I made the guitar my strength because it’s a very competitive world. Soon I started doing a lot of concerts which took me to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Sri Lanka. Now I make music and sing in addition to my own music.
He now focuses more on singing. I already did a song for a Punjabi music director, and I recorded a song with composer Vivek Verma that we will be doing in UP only. I did a lot of covers in addition to collaborating with Navraj Hans, Raja Hasan, Kumaar Rakesh, Rituraj Mohanty and Aman Trikha, he adds.
