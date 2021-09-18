Entertainment
Sameera Reddy Celebrates Her Delicious Indian Skin Tone In New Photo: “In A World That Promotes Fair Skin …” | Bollywood
- Sameera Reddy shared a photo from the beach in Goa and explained how she would continue to celebrate her Indian skin tone.
POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 6:08 PM IST
Actor Sameera Reddy took to his Instagram page on Saturday to share a photo from his family’s beach day in Goa. The selfie gave a good look at her beach look.
Sharing the photo, Sameera wrote: In a world that promotes fair skin, I am very happy to bask in the golden sun to enhance my delicious Indian complexion. #sunnydays #weekendvibes #family #Goa Getaway. The selfie showed Sameera in a coffee-colored and white one-piece swimsuit. In the background, we see a man in red shorts with a baby in his arms.
A number of his supporters wrote in the comments section to compliment the actor. “You are really very pretty indeed our skin color does not define us,” commented one person. Another person wrote in: Absolutely .. I love dark skin .. I wish I was that dark.
+
Sameera has championed body positivity in several of her posts. She gained a lot of weight after her two pregnancies and struggled to cope with the change. In the process, she became the face of the resistance to the craze to shed postpartum fat through unhealthy means.
A few days ago, she had shared a picture of herself from yesterday and today and explained that it was not healthy to continue to compare yourself to her own earlier self. She wrote: Do you continue to compare yourself to what you were before? The healthiest thing you can do for your body and soul is to redefine and not get stuck on what was (sic).
Sameera added: The world will always judge, but you don’t have to fall prey to this. Advance . Don’t look back (sic).
Also read: Sameera Reddy’s Powerful Body Positivity Note is a fitting reminder of self-love
To conclude her powerful body positivity note she wrote, I want to stay positive and thank my body for giving me so much support #selflove #healing #bodypositive #fitness #fitnessmotivation #realmotherhood #fitnessfriday #letsdothis (sic).
Sameera shares two children – Hans Varde and Nyra Varde – with Akshai Varde, an entrepreneur by profession.
