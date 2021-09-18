Jennifer Lopez feels like a Hollywood underdog despite the success





When people think of Jennifer Lopez, they certainly don’t imagine someone who fails. J.Lo has been successful in just about everything she’s tried – dancing, performing, singing, and now launching her own beauty line, JLO Beauty. Lopez made a promotional video with Sephora for Latinx Heritage Month and explained that things aren’t always as smooth as they seem. In the video, Lopez says, “Latinas are fearless and powerful, and they can accomplish anything they want,” but then admits that that courage doesn’t mean she never feels out of place. “I think for me, I know it’s important that we all feel like we belong, uh, and like most people, there are so many times in your life that you feel like a stranger, I sometimes feel like that in hollywood. The truth is, all we need is our little tribe. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Lopez has had a very long career, so those moments of feeling like exclusion could have happened at any time. It is suggested by TMZ that she may have alluded to not getting an Oscar nomination for her performance in scammers like the charismatic Ramona. At the time, fans and other celebrities were raving about J.Lo’s name, like director Tyler Perry. “I think Jennifer Lopez should have been recognized,” Perry said CBS this morning at the time. It’s still a little hard to believe that Lopez doesn’t feel like one of Hollywood’s favorite stars, especially with all the love and attention his renewed relationship with Ben Affleck has received. The couple have made stunning red carpet appearances together and don’t forget that Ben Affleck himself is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Jamie McCarthy / MG21Getty Images If these two weren’t accepted into Hollywood, they could probably start their own Tinseltown and the world would follow. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

