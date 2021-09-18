Halloween Horror Nights returns with Bride of Frankenstein and more new mazes for 2021 – The Mercury News

Last year, Halloween Horror Nights fans faced their greatest fear: the beloved event was canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

After Universal Studios Hollywood was allowed to reopen with some safety guidelines and restrictions in place over the summer, event producers have been given the green light to continue building their haunted attractions throughout the park. HHN officially kicked off with seven themed mazes, three fear zones, a spooky dance performance, and the return of the Terror Tram which runs on select nights until October 31.

For me it’s like home, and our fans were turned down so much last year, John Murdy, Creative Director of Halloween Horror Nights noted.

There are a few new surprises, he said, with this year’s mazes of Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives and The Haunting of Hill House as well as old favorites for die-hard gorehounds: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. , The Exorcist, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Curse of Pandora’s Box and The Walking Dead.

Here are the new features:

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights Creative Director John Murdy worked with artist Lucas Culshaw to create an all-new storyline for The Bride of Frankenstein in an all-new maze, “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives “, which is included in this event for years. Culshaw illustrated various chapters of the story, which are highlighted throughout the attraction. (Illustration by Lucas Culshaw for Halloween Horror Nights)

Halloween Horror Nights Creative Director John Murdy finds a note on the wall of the Haunting of Hill House maze, one of 6 mazes of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Universal Studios prop artist Jamie Bartkowicz creates dripping candle effects in Frankenstein’s Maze during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Frankenstein, rescued from the rubble, awaits new legs in the Bride of Frankenstein’s Maze during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

John Murdy, Creative Director of Halloween Horror Nights, watches Frankenstein in the Bride of Frankenstein’s Maze at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

A church is turned into a laboratory where Frankenstein’s Bride works to repair Frankenstein in the Bride of Frankenstein’s Maze during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

A typical dinner for Frankenstein in the Maze of Frankenstein’s Bride during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

The Living Room in the Maze of Haunting of Hill House, one of 6 Mazes of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

John Murdy, Creative Director of Halloween Horror Nights, walks through the Bride of Frankenstein Maze Cemetery during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

THE HANTIZE OF HILL HOUSE

When The Haunting of Hill House series debuted on Netflix in 2018, Murdy said he knew he and his team wanted to make it an HHN attraction.

The set design was so spectacular and it was a bit overwhelming at first, ”said Murdy. The HHN team went frame by frame and worked closely with the director and production team of the series to pin down the smallest details, from the wallpaper print to the rat poison labels used in the show. ninth episode.

Expect to see ghosts from the show, including The Tall Man and Bent-Neck Lady. The solid walls will disappear as the spirits interact with the fans meandering through the maze, and they are guided deeper into the chaos inside the Crain family home.

HHN created a few mazes based on horror TV shows, including The walking dead and Strange things. With so many cable network and streaming offerings in the horror realm, Murdy is certain there will be a lot more series-based attractions in the future.

I think it’s fantastic for the genre and for us, he said. I think I’m up to 90 mazes that we’ve created since doing Horror Nights. Television just gives us a whole different layer.

Make the bride the star

Although The Bride of Frankenstein is one of the most iconic Universal Monsters, it has less than five minutes of screen time in the 1935 studio film.

Basically it blows up and never comes back, said Murdy, standing outside the attraction, which is adjacent to Universal Plaza on the Upper Lot. I felt like she deserved her own story. She’s a bit of a victim too because she comes to life and says: Here is your husband and she hisses, backs up and panics and then she explodes. We wanted to create a story that wouldn’t just be a strong female monster story, but a real monster story, and in doing so, we realized that we were writing a book that didn’t exist. So we literally made a book.

The front of the attraction is a giant open Victorian-style book with artwork by artist and director Lucas Culshaw. Murdy said the mazes are trickier than TV shows and movies where dialogue can be used to explain storylines, so they decided to tell this new story through huge, well-lit, illustrated pages glued onto the attraction walls with The Bride serving as the narrator. .

After demolishing the permanent Universals House of Horrors attraction in 2014, the HHN team was unsure whether modern fans would be interested in the old Universal Monsters movies, some of which are nearly a century old. In 2018, he decided to test it out and brought Frankenstein, The Bride, Dracula, The Wolf Man, the Mummy, and more to life in an HHN maze.

It has become the most popular attraction this season.

The next year, they did Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman, which was greeted with the same enthusiasm. Murdy even enlisted the talents of her boyfriend and Guns N Roses guitarist Slash to create original sheet music for Universal Monsters themed mazes. Slash, who is currently on tour with Guns N Roses, has submitted five new original tracks for Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives.

The SilverScream Queenz Fear Zone located next to the maze will also feature a plethora of other female monsters from the Universal films.

We realized that there were a lot of lesser-known female monster movies in our catalog, he said. We thought it would be fun to take these characters and bring them to life in a fear zone. So with the exception of Frankenstein, it’s all female. There’s The Wolf of London, an old 1940s Universal movie, Draculas Daughter, a sequel to Dracula in the 1930s, and Anck-Su-Namun, the Egyptian princess who [Boris] Karloff tries to rise from the dead in The Mummy.

As per current state and county health and safety guidelines, all guests are required to wear face coverings indoors, which includes all HHN mazes. COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged – Murdy said he just hopes people get out, stay safe and have a good time.

Horror has always been a great form of escape, he said. We face our worst fears through horror to teach us how to deal with them in real life. He’s a great educator in many ways and horror usually thrives in times like these. People are forgetting the foundation of American horror, which started here in this studio with the Universal Monsters. All those classic movies that we know today, they came out of the Great Depression and they were big hits. So people always turn to this type of escape when life gets a little crazy.

Halloween horror nights

When: Some evenings and times until October 31

Or: Universal Studios Hollywood, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City

Tickets: $ 69- $ 99 general admission; $ 189 to $ 279 Universal Express; $ 229 to $ 319 Unlimited Universal Express; $ 99 to $ 139 after 2 p.m., day / night general admission pass; $ 219 – $ 329 Universal Express after 2 p.m. Not recommended for children under 13. halloweenhorrornights.com.