Together again at the New York State Fair | New

As summer draws to a close, so does the annual 18-day run of the Great New York State Fair in central New York City. This year’s theme, Together Again, saw hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the country flock to the upstate to enjoy the best of the state’s culinary and cultural traditions.

The country’s first state fair was held in 1841 in the town of Geddes, New York, just outside of Syracuse on the shores of Lake Onondaga. The fair has since grown from 15,000 visitors to over one million visitors gathered on a 375-acre lot, celebrating the history of food, agriculture and entertainment in New York City.

The New York Fair has become a model for other states to bring together agricultural, political and celebrity forces to create a family experience and highlight economic drivers across the state. Now the third largest state fair in the country, farming families from across New York State make a pilgrimage to the heart of the state to show off their cattle, poultry, vegetables, food and art .

Agrarian culture is strong at the fair and it is difficult to go far without stumbling upon a barn full of goats, dairy cows or crowing roosters. Visitors will enjoy a variety of shows featuring magnificent draft horses and decadent carriages.

A highlight of the fair is the Dairy Cow Live Birth Center where tiny newborn calves can be watched as they take their trembling first steps.

The fair also attracts dozens of state agencies, including state parks and the Department of Environmental Conservation; look for the DEC aquarium, which features native freshwater fish, turtles and frogs. Visitors can also watch a bird of prey show to get up close and personal with owls, eagles and hawks.

Each year, the fair features a wide range of cultural exhibits that celebrate New York’s rich history. The central New York chapter of the National Railway Historical Society offers a collection of historic cars from different eras; explore what train travel was like throughout the 20th century, from an elaborate dining car and meal counter to small but functional sleeping compartments.

The Pan-African Village includes a range of African and Caribbean-inspired artisanal products and foods. The artists share daily music and dance performances and offer hand percussion workshops to the public.

The Indian Village is a grove of buildings that display the traditional crafts and food of the Haudenosaunee people. Members of the Cayuga, Onondaga, Mohawk, Tuscarora, Oneida and Seneca nations display beadwork and award-winning vegetables, as well as larger displays, such as a 16-foot ceremonial pipe that has previously been presented to President Franklin D. Roosevelt and a full size longhouse.

Twice a day, performers perform traditional dance and music on the Turtle Mound Stage. Other areas, such as the Center of Progress and the Arts and Home Center, have all kinds of goods for sale, from high-end massage chairs to hand-quilted blankets.

Not to be missed is the annual sand sculpture, a work of art made up of over 150 tonnes of sand. This year, the display paid tribute to first responders and essential workers, and encouraged viewers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Regulars at the fairs encourage newcomers to visit several places to eat throughout the day.

The Taste of NY Room brings together vendors from across the state to offer free samples of wine, honey, and other produce. Just around the corner is the Great Potato Booth, where visitors can find $ 1 baked and sweet potatoes with all the produce of sour cream, cheese, broccoli, maple syrup and sugar. butter.

Several vendors also serve hot sandwiches made from Gianelli Syracuse sausages, covered with peppers and onions.

To celebrate New York’s status as the third-largest dairy-producing state, the Milk Bar offers 25-cent cups of locally produced plain milk, chocolate, and (on some days) strawberries. Visitors should be sure to see the annual butter sculpture and examine the wide range of cheeses and dairy treats.

One of the highlights of the fair is the annual Chevrolet Music Festival, which features free daily entertainment from local and national touring shows. This year, dozens of top performers including REO Speedwagon, the Beach Boys, the Dropkick Murphys, Starship, Blues Traveler, Melissa Etheridge, Sheena Easton, Nas, Joan Jett, Bell Biv Devoe and Foreigner.

With a long-standing entry at $ 3, the price can’t be beat. While this year’s event is over, plan your trip for next year: The New York State Fair will be held from Friday August 19 through Monday September 5 in 2022. Visit nysfair.ny.gov for more information on this great tradition in central New York.