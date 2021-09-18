Jamie Foxx Honors Michael K. Williams of Lovecraft Country – Deadline





Jamie Foxx has broken his silence on his friend Michael K. Williams, who died at his Brooklyn home on September 6 at the age of 54. The Oscar-winning actor recalled the Lovecraft Country star in an Instagram post on Friday, explaining that it took her “a minute” to gather her “thoughts and emotions” after hearing the news of her death. “I wanted to do the right thing with my words,” he wrote. “I wanted to let you know that you are beloved.” Foxx shared in his post that he and Williams had “broken bread” not so long ago, which made the announcement of his passing all the more surreal. “We spoke of art… We spoke of actor…”, he shared. “You spoke about your mother in such a powerful and endearing way … about how she was your biggest fan …” Related story Jurnee Smollett recalls Lovecraft Country co-star Michael K. Williams: The actor added that while he was “still in awe” of Williams’ performance – how he could be “so grounded … So real”, there was a night in New York spent with the actor during a fashion show hosted by Oswald Boteng which really sticks with him, as much as personal memories of their friendship. “The clothes were epic… The music was tailor-made… But the night was yours…[When] you got out… we jumped to our feet… ”he wrote. “We didn’t just applaud the way you slipped into the flawless costume… we applauded because we knew you were special… fearlessness… mystic… and sheer raw talent was in front of us. “It was the moving soul … angelic … [a] glorious night, ”added Foxx, who signed on for“ RIP MKW ”. The actor’s tribute to Williams came two days before the Primetime Emmy Awards, where he seeks to compete for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, with his turn on HBO. Lovecraft Country. The horror drama series created by Misha Green centers on Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), who travels across the United States in the 1950s in search of his missing father, Moses (Williams). During his journey, he learns firsthand the dark secrets that plague a city, which is said to have inspired many fictional tales from famous horror writer HP Lovecraft. Emmys voting ended before Williams’ death, with the actor presumed to be the frontrunner, though he will argue at tomorrow’s ceremony with The Handmaid’s Tale‘s OT Fagbenle, Max Minghella and Bradley Whitford, The crown’Tobias Menzies, The Mandalorianby Giancarlo Esposito, Perry masonis John Lithgow, and It’s us‘Chris Sullivan. Foxx’s tribute to the five-time nominee, also known for Thread, Boardwalk Empire and more, can be found below.

