To be an actor, you have to be brave

Flore Saini | The actor who debuted with Tollywood and completed Blooywood projects like Begum Jaan and Bahut Hua Samman talks with Shalini saksena about her latest film Kaboom, her role and how she became an actress

What is your role in Kaboom?

I play an office girl. It was a lot of fun because in the office you make friends with a lot of people, you don’t like them and there are friends who would totally change the course of your life. It’s the story of five guys and all the women in their lives.

How is that different from other roles you’ve played?

I’ve played an office lady before, but it’s a little different. No two characters can be the same. You could probably dress the same, but the characters would be different. For example, in Inside Edge and City of Dreams, I’ll be dressed the same but the roles are different. All the characters are different. In Kaboom, I have never participated in such a story before. This is what turned me on and made me say yes.

How did you get started as an actor?

After my board, I had a lot of time to wait for the result. I ended up walking the ramp that my mom and aunt had asked me to participate in. Then I took part in a beauty pageant in Delhi. I was the first finalist. It was a great moment for me. I went to Mumbai, took a drama class. During the second month of my training, I had my first Telugu film. While I was making my first film, I signed my second, a major blockbuster, which got me a ticket to Bollywood.

What were the challenges you encountered in making room in the entertainment industry?

Numerous. Even after losing weight, I still had baby fat on my face and body. I have been through so much rejection. I found work in the South, but every time I came to Mumbai and auditioned they would just say: Sorry, please lose weight. The second would be the challenge of meeting good and bad people and making a difference. The third would be to have periods of non-work. Each actor must be courageous to be an actor. But it was a fun ride with a lot of lessons learned.

You mainly worked in Tollywood. How did Bollywood come to be?

I’ve always wanted to do Bollywood. Tollywood happened by accident and I’m happy with it. In Bombay, I only had refusals to begin with. My mother was a teacher and the principal of this school was the producer of my first film, Love in Nepal. It was my faith that I started with the South and Hindi came in because they knew I was working in the South.

From Punjabi to Telugu to Tamil and Hindi films, how has the trip been so far?

The trip has been amazing. But I still have a lot of miles to go. I am grateful that I am currently in the best stages of life.

Is there a co-star that you enjoyed working with?

There are many. I learned something or the other from each of them. But I would like to talk about Sonu Nigam. We were shooting for Love in Nepal (2003). It was November-December in Nepal and it was very cold. We were doing a song and all the locals came to sit on the wall of the bungalow. Someone asked him to sing a song and he did. It is a person of the people. That’s what I liked about him. What I learned is that it’s the love of people that makes you a star. I never heard him say no, he would do anything and everything.