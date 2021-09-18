Stormzy helped a budding musician after a chance meeting in a supermarket | Entertainment

Entertainment
Stormzy helped a musician sign, after meeting him in a supermarket.
The 28-year-old rapper was approached by Dylan Walker at Sainsburys in Norbiton, southwest London, earlier this year when Dylan explained he quit his job in the bank for a career in music.
He played one of his tracks for Stormzy, who was so impressed that he took her email and started helping her.
This led to Dylan landing a management contract and receiving interest from many record companies.
And Stormzy also shared the track with her pal Ed Sheeran.
Dylan was shocked to later receive a video, which can be viewed on thesun.co.uk, of the pair, where Stormzy said, “Yo Dylan, this song is so sick. Someone else wanted to let you know how much they think it is so sick.”
Ed added: Dude, fantastic. Keep writing songs everyday and enjoy every second.
Meanwhile, Stormzy recently revealed that he is determined to spread “love and positivity” and while he doesn’t like bragging about what he has done to help people, he is determined to make a positive difference.
He explained, “I’m saying I’m just trying to spread love and positivity.
“I don’t even want to remember the good things we used to do. We have a platform, we have resources and in any way we can spread that love and positivity that we do.”
The “Shut Up” hitmaker is particularly proud of his Merky Books publishing imprint, which provides opportunities for writers who have been overlooked by the “literary mainstream”.
He told iD magazine: “I think the thing I’m most proud of is Merky Books, and we’re publishing people that might not have been picked up by the mainstream literary audience otherwise, but it’s not. really just an extension of myself and my team and our love. “
